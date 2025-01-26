Real-world data reveals survival benefits of anatomic resections for early-stage lung cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Society of Thoracic SurgeonsJan 26 2025

New research presented at the 2025 Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) Annual Meeting reveals that anatomic lung resections, such as lobectomy and segmentectomy, are associated with improved long-term survival compared to wedge resection for patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study analyzed outcomes for more than 32,000 stage 1A NSCLC patients using data from the STS General Thoracic Surgery Database (STS GTSD) with long-term follow-up linked to the National Death Index and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services database, which provides up to 10 years of survival data.

Lobectomy for stage 1A NSCLC offered the highest survival rates, with a 5-year overall survival (OS) of 71.9% and 10-year OS of 44.8%. Segmentectomy, which resulted in a 5-year OS of 69.6% and 10-year OS of 44.2% proved to be a viable alternative. Both lobectomy and segmentectomy demonstrated better outcomes than wedge resection, which had 5-year OS of 66.3% and 10-year OS of 41.4%.

This research highlights the profound effect of using real-world data to provide critical insights that complement findings from randomized controlled trials (RCTs). While RCTs suggest an equivalence between lobectomy and sub-lobar resections, this real-world study gives clinicians additional insight. It provides a broader perspective applicable to diverse patient populations and healthcare settings.

"This study reinforces the need for nuanced decision-making, integrating both RCTs and real-world data to deliver the highest quality of care," said Christopher Seder, MD, a thoracic surgeon at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.

By analyzing outcomes in a variety of healthcare settings, we can offer informed recommendations, ultimately improving patient outcomes across the board."

Christopher Seder, Rush University Medical Center

Related Stories

The findings come at a pivotal time when cardiothoracic surgical practices are evolving rapidly, integrating innovative tools and approaches that prioritize patient safety and long-term health. Dr. Seder added, "This research is a significant step forward in understanding the long-term implications of surgical choices for lung cancer patients. Using real-world data to complement RCT findings offers surgeons additional context for tailoring treatment strategies."

The STS GTSD, part of the STS National Database, includes a majority of lung cancer and esophageal cancer surgeries performed in the US. It is a true national benchmark, capturing detailed information on patient characteristics, surgical procedures, and outcomes. This study highlights the value of large-scale, real-world data analysis in informing clinical practice and guiding patient care.

Source:

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Single dose of novel drug shows tumor-clearing potential in breast cancer models
Meet Wanda: The AI-generated influencer spreading cancer prevention messages
AstraZeneca receives positive NICE recommendations for lung cancer treatment
New dye offers breakthrough in deep tissue imaging and cancer therapy
New diagnostic device could enable at-home early bladder cancer detection
OncoAssure announces clinical validation of prostate cancer test
Stronger muscles may improve survival chances for cancer patients
Breakthrough study targets tumor cell clusters to prevent metastasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers investigate a new combination therapy against cancer