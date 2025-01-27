Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children

Study finds significant secondhand cannabis exposure in children from in-home smoking, emphasizing the need for preventive measures and stricter policies to safeguard their health.

Finger holding lighted cannabis cigarette with smoke in dark room.Study: Exposure to Secondhand Cannabis Smoke Among Children. Image Credit: ThamKC/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, a research team from the United States investigated the relationship between cannabis smoking at home and secondhand exposure among children using urinary biomarkers.

They evaluated how in-home cannabis use affects the levels of Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and its metabolites in children. They aimed to quantify the exposure and emphasize the need for preventive measures to safeguard the health of children.

Background

Cannabis use, primarily through smoking, emits harmful chemicals, including carcinogens and fine particulate matter, which can negatively impact respiratory and cardiovascular health.

Secondhand cannabis smoke (SHCS) is a combination of direct emissions and exhaled smoke, and evidence suggests that it may contribute to adverse health effects.

Children, being more vulnerable to environmental pollutants, are at a higher risk when exposed to SHCS. Existing studies have linked caregiver cannabis use to respiratory illnesses in children. Still, most have focused on indirect measures or single biomarkers, limiting the understanding of the extent and impact of such exposure.

Despite the growing use of cannabis, particularly in households with children, research on SHCS and its effects remains limited.

This paucity of data reflects a need to use objective measures such as urinary biomarkers to investigate how SHCS exposure impacts children and to inform policies and interventions aimed at reducing potential health risks for this vulnerable population.

About the study

In the present cross-sectional study, the researchers used data acquired from Project Fresh Air, focusing on households with children under 14 years and resident tobacco smokers in San Diego County. They combined data from air particle monitoring with parental reports of in-home cannabis use to evaluate children’s exposure to SHCS.

Related Stories

Urine samples from 275 children were analyzed for THC and its metabolites, including 11-hydroxy-THC and 11-nor-9-carboxy-THC, which serve as biomarkers for cannabis exposure.

These biomarkers were measured using advanced mass spectrometry methods, and the researchers summed up all the molar equivalents to determine total THC equivalents (TTE).

To estimate in-home cannabis smoking, the study employed a residualization approach, which combined self-reported cannabis use and air particle data and adjusted for other sources, such as tobacco smoke and household activities generating particulates. The researchers also identified daily non-specific smoking events through air particle counts exceeding a set threshold and quantified their association with reported cannabis use.

Additionally, they collected data on air nicotine dosimeters and household demographic factors, including ventilation practices, income, and parental education.

The study employed logistic regression to assess the likelihood of detectable TTE based on in-home cannabis use. In contrast, linear regression was performed to quantify the exposure among children using detectable biomarkers.

Major findings

The results showed that children residing in homes where cannabis was smoked indoors had significantly higher exposure to secondhand cannabis smoke, as evidenced by detectable THC biomarkers in their urine.

Among the 275 children included in the study, 27.3% showed detectable levels of urinary cannabinoids. Furthermore, households reporting in-home cannabis use had five times higher odds of children having detectable TTE levels compared to those without reported cannabis use.

Moreover, for each additional daily cannabis smoking event, the likelihood of detectable urinary TTE in children was found to increase by a factor of 2.5.

Among children showing detectable levels of urinary cannabinoids, higher frequencies of reported cannabis smoking events were associated with greater TTE levels, although this increase was not statistically significant.

The researchers observed that children under six years of age showed similar patterns of exposure, indicating the heightened risk for younger age groups who spend more time indoors.

Although non-specific smoking events captured by air particle monitors contributed to exposure data, reported in-home cannabis smoking provided a more direct association with urinary biomarker detection.

Furthermore, sensitivity analyses confirmed the robustness of these findings across multiple measures of smoking events.

This study highlighted the impact of in-home cannabis use on children’s SHCS exposure, with detectable biomarkers serving as critical indicators of exposure levels. These results also stressed the importance of implementing preventive measures to minimize indoor cannabis smoking, particularly in households with young children.

Conclusions

Overall, the findings demonstrated a significant link between in-home cannabis smoking and increased secondhand exposure in children, as indicated by urinary THC biomarkers.

The study suggested that reducing indoor cannabis use could substantially lower children’s exposure to harmful chemicals present in cannabis smoke. The team also believes that further research is needed to explore the long-term health effects of such exposure and to develop policies that protect children from environmental risks associated with cannabis use.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2025, January 27). Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 27, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250127/Cannabis-smoke-at-home-linked-to-secondhand-exposure-in-children.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children". News-Medical. 27 January 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250127/Cannabis-smoke-at-home-linked-to-secondhand-exposure-in-children.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250127/Cannabis-smoke-at-home-linked-to-secondhand-exposure-in-children.aspx. (accessed January 27, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2025. Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children. News-Medical, viewed 27 January 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250127/Cannabis-smoke-at-home-linked-to-secondhand-exposure-in-children.aspx.

Suggested Reading

A new framework for assessing the impact of chemicals on child health
Study highlights the need for clearer diagnosis and treatment of preschool wheeze
Study reveals racial and ethnic differences in children's sleep patterns
AI-based blood test could revolutionize diagnosis of Long Covid in children
Childhood obesity treatment reduces long-term health risks but not depression
Parents open to child weight support through adult weight management programs
Multilingualism boosts executive function and reduces core symptoms in children with autism
No short-term benefit found for PCT-guided antibiotic treatment in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sharenting on Instagram: Are children paying the price for influencer fame?