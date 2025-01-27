Study examines how GPs identify and address treatment burdens in diabetes care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of Family PhysiciansJan 27 2025

Background and goal: Managing type 2 diabetes involves complex treatment, workload, and costs that impose a significant burden on individuals, impacting their physical and mental health. This study examines how general practitioners (GPs) in China identify and respond to these burdens during patient consultations.

Study approach: The study examined video recordings of 29 GP-patient consultations recorded between 2018 and 2019 in a primary care clinic in China. Researchers reviewed these consultations for discussions related to treatment burdens in managing type 2 diabetes and analyzed the interviews to identify specific burdens and the strategies GPs employed to address them.

Main results: A total of 29 GP-patient video consultations were examined. Analysis identified 77 interview sections that focused on discussions related to treatment burden.

  • The median length of the 29 video-recorded consultations was about 24 minutes.

  • In 37.66% of the segments, the GP initiated and responded to discussions about treatment burden while in 23.38%, the patient initiated the discussion, and the GP responded to it; In 38.96%, the patient initiated the discussion, but the GP did not respond. 

  • Medication was the most frequently identified component of treatment burden by both patients and GPs, followed by personal resources, medical information, and administrative burdens. 

Why it matters: The findings from this study highlight the complexity of type 2 diabetes treatment burdens and emphasize the importance of tailored GP responses to improve patient engagement and reduce barriers to care.

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Lin, K., et al. (2025) Primary Care Physicians’ Responses to Treatment Burden in People With Type 2 Diabetes: A Qualitative Video Analysis in China. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.240171.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Why do people with obesity, but without diabetes, start taking semaglutide?
New rabbit model provides insights into CF-related pancreatic endocrine pathology
Oral medications less effective than insulin for preventing large babies in gestational diabetes study
Pharmacokinetics of berberine and astragaloside IV in normal and diabetic rats
Study identifies molecular mechanisms behind gestational diabetes progression
Dapagliflozin plus calorie restriction boosts remission rates in adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity
Study links circulating short-chain fatty acids to type 2 diabetes risk
Australia sees a decline in type 2 diabetes, but disparities persist

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Global research uncovers varying diabetes mortality risks by ethnicity