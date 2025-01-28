First henipavirus identified in North America

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of QueenslandJan 28 2025

Researchers at The University of Queensland have identified the first henipavirus in North America. 

Dr. Rhys Parry from the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said Camp Hill virus was confirmed in shrews in the US state of Alabama.

Henipaviruses have caused serious disease and death in people and animals in other regions.

One of the most dangerous is the Hendra virus, which was first detected in Brisbane, Australia and has a fatality rate of 70 per cent.

Another example is Nipah virus which has recorded fatality rates between 40 and 75 per cent in outbreaks in South-East Asia, including in Malaysia and Bangladesh.

The discovery of a henipavirus in North America is highly significant, as it suggests these viruses may be more globally distributed than previously thought."

Dr. Rhys Parr, School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, The University of Queensland

Camp Hill virus was found in northern short-tailed shrews, a small mammal with wide distribution across Canada and the US.

Dr. Parry said more research was needed to understand if it was a threat to people.

Related Stories

"The closest known henipavirus to Camp Hill virus that has caused disease in humans is Langya virus, which crossed from shrews to humans in China," Dr. Parry said. 

"This indicates that shrew-to-human transmission can occur."

Co-author Dr. Ariel Isaacs said developing vaccines for the virus family was a focus for UQ researchers.

"The next step for this work is to characterise key surface proteins on the virus that are involved in cell entry to broaden our understanding of the virus family and identify better ways to protect against it," Dr Isaacs said. 

The research was completed with help from UQ's Dr. Naphak Modhiran and Professor Daniel Watterson, along with members of the Professor Wendy R. Hood lab at Auburn University and members of The Gorbunova and Seluanov Laboratory at the University of Rochester.

The research was published in Emerging Infectious Diseases. 

Source:

The University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Parry, R. H., et al. (2025) Henipavirus in northern short-tailed shrew, Alabama, USA. Emerging Infectious Diseasesdoi.org/10.3201/eid3102.241155.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein found lingering in brain regions
Unexpected viral reservoir: influenza A thrives in cattle mammary glands
Updated guidelines for preventing and managing hepatitis B virus reactivation
U.S. mosquito species show minimal risk of spreading Oropouche virus, study finds
Human protein MxA restricts H5N1, but virus mutations raise alarms
H5N1 bird flu spillover to horses, raises fears of new viral strains
Brain neurons that respond to sugar and fat offer new insights into obesity control
Rising Toscana virus infections in Italy highlight climate-driven health risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Novel hMPV strains linked to rising respiratory infections in young children