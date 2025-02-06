RUFY1-RET fusion identified as mechanism of resistance to lorlatinib in lung cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncotargetFeb 6 2025

A new case report was published in Volume 16 of Oncotarget on February 5, 2025, titled "Acquired RUFY1-RET rearrangement as a mechanism of resistance to lorlatinib in a patient with CD74-ROS1 rearranged non-small cell lung cancer: A case report."

In this case report, Jenny L. Wu from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and Wade T. Iams from Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center describe a rare case of drug resistance in a patient with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The patient, a 42-year-old man who had never smoked, initially responded well to lorlatinib, a targeted therapy designed to treat cancer driven by specific genetic alterations. However, after six months, his cancer began to grow again. Clinicians discovered that this was due to a new genetic change, known as the RUFY1-RET fusion. This finding highlights how cancers can adapt to treatment and the importance of ongoing genetic testing to guide therapy decisions.

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and in some cases, it is driven by genetic changes that can be targeted with specific drugs. The patient's cancer originally had a ROS1 gene rearrangement, which made it responsive to lorlatinib. But as time went on, the cancer started to grow again, and tests revealed a new genetic alteration called RUFY1-RET fusion, which likely caused resistance to lorlatinib.

This new genetic change was identified using RNA next-generation sequencing (RNA NGS), an advanced test that can find mutations that standard genetic tests might miss. After discovering the RUFY1-RET gene fusion, the patient was treated with a combination of lorlatinib and pralsetinib, a drug that specifically targets RET gene alterations. While this combination helped control the cancer for about four months, the patient's condition unfortunately worsened after four months.

"This is the first reported case of a RET fusion as a potential mechanism of resistance to lorlatinib, it identifies a novel RET fusion partner, and it emphasizes the importance of testing for acquired resistance mutations with both DNA and RNA at the time of progression in patients with targetable oncogenic drivers."

Understanding cases like this can help clinicians and researchers develop more effective treatment strategies, including combination therapies that target multiple genetic changes to combat drug resistance. While the combined therapy in this case provided only temporary benefits, it offers important insights for future research and patient care, particularly for cancers that no longer respond to standard treatments.

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Wu, J. L., & Iams, W. T. (2025). Acquired RUFY1-RET rearrangement as a mechanism of resistance to lorlatinib in a patient with CD74-ROS1 rearranged non-small cell lung cancer: A case report. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28682.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blocking a protein could halt the growth of fast-growing cancers
Researchers develop T cell growth method that enhances cancer-fighting ability in melanoma model
Breast cancer risk and chemical exposure: New evidence points to triclosan as a key culprit
Red vs. white wine: New study finds little difference in overall cancer risk
New AI approach enhances personalized medicine in cancer care
At-home urine test shows high accuracy for prostate cancer screening
Breakthrough in gene-editing with Cas12a for modeling human diseases
USC receives $6 million grant for pioneering glioblastoma gene therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Engineered fat cells starve tumors and prevent cancer growth