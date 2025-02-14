Duke and Duke-NUS collaborate to fund innovative climate health research projects

Duke University and Duke-NUS Medical School are proud to announce the recipients of their latest Research Collaboration Pilot Project grants, totalling more than S$1 million. These grants underscore the synergy between the institutions and their shared commitment to addressing the urgent challenges posed by global warming and climate change on human health.

For the first time in its 18-year history, this year's grant initiative is dedicated entirely to climate-related health research, emphasising the partnership's focus on making meaningful contributions to this critical global issue. Each of the five innovative projects brings together top researchers from Duke and Duke-NUS, reflecting a strategic alignment that leverages unique strengths from both institutions, with the objective of developing international research teams that will advance basic, translational and clinical research.

For each project, the Duke Principal Investigator (PI) will receive US$100,000 and the Duke-NUS PI will receive S$100,000 for a period of two years.

Climate is an area of synergy between the institutions as both Duke and Duke-NUS have made tackling this global threat a priority. Faced with increasing temperatures, urbanisation and environmental pollution, affecting industrialised nations such as Singapore, the USA and low- and middle-income countries, Duke and Duke-NUS are bringing together experts from different specialties to investigate and address the impact of climate change on human health.

Our decision to focus this year's grants on climate change stems from our recognition of the escalating health impacts due to increasingly extreme weather conditions. By combining Duke's robust research capabilities with Duke-NUS's strategic location and expertise, we are uniquely positioned to lead efforts that anticipate and mitigate health crises arising from climate change." Patrick Tan, Senior Vice-Dean for Research at Duke-NUS

This partnership not only aims to produce world-class research but also to develop practical solutions that can be implemented in regions most affected by climate change, including both the US and Singapore, as well as other parts of the world.

"These new Duke and Duke-NUS investigator teams are the first of many steps required to foster global connections and research needed to address the critical public health challenge of climate change and its health impacts," said Robert M Tighe, MD, an associate professor of medicine and leader of Duke University School of Medicine's climate research strategy.

"This effort continues the ever-strengthening relationship between Duke and Duke-NUS with a new focus on climate and health research. I look forward to seeing how these projects develop."

After a competitive review process involving 40 initial proposals, five exceptional projects listed below were selected under the Research Collaboration Pilot Projects funding. This year's theme is dedicated to tackling health issues arising from climate change, reflecting both institutions' commitment to innovative and impactful research.

Climate change and health: Exploring how heat exposure contributes to urinary stone disease, with implications for preventive healthcare practices.

Community resilience: Investigating the perceptions and experiences of health effects related to climate change among vulnerable older adults in Durham, North Carolina, USA, and Singapore to enhance health communication strategies.

Environmental impact: Assessing the acute cardiopulmonary outcomes related to wildfire smoke and heat exposure in Southeast Asia, aiming to inform public health responses and policy.

Vulnerable populations: Conducting an interdisciplinary analysis of heat stress and kidney health among communities on the climate frontlines in Sri Lanka, using a planetary health approach to better understand and mitigate these impacts.

Infectious diseases: Studying how environmental factors and market dynamics influence the regional spread of infections in Madagascar, to improve disease prevention and control strategies.

For detailed descriptions of each project and their expected impacts, please refer to Annex A.

Proposals were rigorously evaluated based on scientific merit and the potential for successful collaboration between Duke and Duke-NUS co-principal investigators (Co-PIs). This process ensures that only the most promising and collaborative projects receive funding.

Since 2009, the Duke-Duke-NUS partnership has funded 64 projects with a total of S$7.29 million, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to fostering innovative research that addresses some of the most urgent health challenges facing the world today. This year's focus on climate health is a continuation of this mission, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved through international research collaboration.