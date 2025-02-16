ADHD symptoms increase risk of e-cigarette and tobacco use in U.S. youths

Youths with ADHD symptoms are at a higher risk of nicotine addiction, with e-cigarettes playing a major role in early tobacco use—raising concerns about long-term health consequences.

Study: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Symptoms and Later E-Cigarette and Tobacco Use in US Youths.  Image Credit: Drawlab19 / Shutterstock.com Study: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Symptoms and Later E-Cigarette and Tobacco Use in US Youths.  Image Credit: Drawlab19 / Shutterstock.com

A recent JAMA Network Open study investigates whether youths with symptomatic and asymptomatic attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at a greater risk of incident e-cigarette and tobacco use as compared to those without ADHD.

The effect of nicotine and tobacco use on ADHD

Tobacco use is directly associated with the onset of many diseases and, as a result, is a leading cause of mortality worldwide. Previous studies have established a link between ADHD and tobacco use; however, it remains unclear how the widespread availability of electronic nicotine delivery systems like e-cigarettes may have exacerbated this issue. In 2018, e-cigarette use surpassed cigarette smoking and has continued to increase to become the second most prevalent substance use behavior.

ADHD, which is characterized by functional impairment, hyperactivity, and/or inattention, is one of the most common psychiatric disorders among children and adolescents in the United States. In fact, current estimates indicate that one in nine children and adolescents in the U.S. received an ADHD diagnosis in their lifetime. Moreover, about 53.6% of U.S. youths are currently diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed ADHD pharmacotherapy, whereas 44.4% receive psychosocial treatment to manage their symptoms.

A recent meta-analysis revealed that youths with ADHD are at a significantly higher risk of nicotine use by middle adolescence as compared to their peers without ADHD. Similarly, a population-based study conducted in Sweden revealed that impulsive symptoms of ADHD were associated with early-onset tobacco use.

Early onset of tobacco use may predict substance use disorders later in life; therefore, early management of ADHD symptoms has the potential to reduce the risk of future engagement in substance use and other risky behaviors.

About the study

The current cohort study aims to clarify the relationship between ADHD and tobacco use, as well as determine how the presence of ADHD symptoms may be involved in this association. To this end, nationally representative longitudinal data of 13,651 U.S. youths between 12 and 17 years of age, as well as their parents, were obtained from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study.

PATH collected survey data through questionnaires between September 2013 and April 2023 in seven waves. At each wave, youths provided information about their lifetime and past-year use of nine different nicotine or tobacco products including e-cigarettes, vape pens, e-hookahs, e-cigars, cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, dissolvable tobacco, and snus.

Based on wave one data, nine mutually exclusive subgroups of U.S. youths were categorized into three mutually exclusive groups of ADHD diagnosis with pharmacotherapy, ADHD diagnosis without pharmacotherapy, and controls, which comprised individuals without an ADHD diagnosis or pharmacotherapy. Within each subgroup, ADHD symptom severity was classified as none, one to two, or three to four. All youth participants completed the Global Appraisal of Individual Needs (GAIN) assessment.    

Study findings

About 50.4% of study participants were between 12 and 14 years of age, whereas 49.6% were between 15 and 17 years of age. Of the 13,572 youths included in the study cohort, 51.3% were male. Approximately 14% of study participants received an ADHD diagnosis, 57.9% of whom were prescribed pharmacotherapy for ADHD at wave one.

Multivariable logistic regression analyses indicated that U.S. youths with asymptomatic ADHD, regardless of those who were prescribed ADHD pharmacotherapies, were at a similar risk of initiating tobacco use as compared to controls over the subsequent nine years.

Comparatively, all subgroups with individuals having three or more ADHD symptoms, regardless of lifetime ADHD diagnosis or pharmacotherapy, were significantly more likely to initiate e-cigarette use, smoke cigarettes, other tobacco use, or dual-use in the subsequent nine years as compared to youths with asymptomatic ADHD or population controls.

Youths with highly symptomatic ADHD receiving pharmacotherapy were more likely to be tobacco and nicotine users as compared to those with fewer ADHD symptoms prescribed medication and those without ADHD symptoms.

Conclusions

The current study established a robust association between ADHD symptoms and newer forms of nicotine and tobacco use. This finding emphasizes the importance of early ADHD diagnosis and effective management strategies to reduce the risk of future nicotine and tobacco use among U.S. youths.

While more research is needed to determine the degree to which ADHD symptom reduction lowers risk behaviors…greater symptom reduction through treatment results in improved functional outcomes.”

Journal reference:
  • McCabe, S. E., Pasman, E., Wilens, T., et al. (2025). Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Symptoms and Later E-Cigarette and Tobacco Use in US Youths. JAMA Network Open 8(2):e2458834. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.58834

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2025, February 16). ADHD symptoms increase risk of e-cigarette and tobacco use in U.S. youths. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 16, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250216/ADHD-symptoms-increase-risk-of-e-cigarette-and-tobacco-use-in-US-youths.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "ADHD symptoms increase risk of e-cigarette and tobacco use in U.S. youths". News-Medical. 16 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250216/ADHD-symptoms-increase-risk-of-e-cigarette-and-tobacco-use-in-US-youths.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "ADHD symptoms increase risk of e-cigarette and tobacco use in U.S. youths". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250216/ADHD-symptoms-increase-risk-of-e-cigarette-and-tobacco-use-in-US-youths.aspx. (accessed February 16, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2025. ADHD symptoms increase risk of e-cigarette and tobacco use in U.S. youths. News-Medical, viewed 16 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250216/ADHD-symptoms-increase-risk-of-e-cigarette-and-tobacco-use-in-US-youths.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Childhood physical activity can prevent tobacco smoking in adolescence
Menthol cigarettes contribute to higher death rates in smokers
New research reveals greater impact of Tobacco 21 policies
Cigarette smoke alters immune cell function in the lungs
Early smoking causes structural and functional heart damage
Study reveals how cigarette smoke weakens immune cells in the lungs
Breaking the vape habit: Challenges faced by young adult users
Tobacco use trends and the impact of graphic warning labels on nicotine products

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback