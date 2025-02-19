Inflammation and metabolic syndrome contribute to prostate enlargement in aging men

A new research paper was published by Aging (Aging-US) on January 6, 2025, in Volume 17, Issue 1, titled "The profile of oxidative stress markers (arachidonic and linoleic acid derivatives) in patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia in relation to metabolic syndrome."

A team of researchers, led by first author Weronika Ratajczak and corresponding author Olimpia Sipak from Pomeranian Medical University, examined how inflammation and metabolic health contribute to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a common condition that causes prostate enlargement in aging men, leading to urinary problems. Their findings suggest that inflammatory-related molecules in the blood may play a key role in BPH development, especially in men with metabolic syndrome-a group of conditions including obesity, high blood sugar, and high cholesterol.



BPH affects millions of men as they age, making urination more difficult and sometimes painful. While age and hormonal changes are known factors, the precise causes of prostate enlargement remain unclear. This study provides new evidence that inflammation, especially lipid-derived inflammatory markers, may be a driving factor behind BPH, particularly in those with poor metabolic health.



The research team analyzed blood samples from 219 men, including 144 with BPH and 75 without, measuring markers related to inflammation and oxidative stress. The results showed that men with BPH had significantly higher levels of pro-inflammatory molecules such as 12S-HETE and 5-HETE while having lower levels of anti-inflammatory substances like lipoxin A4. The imbalance was even more pronounced in men with both BPH and metabolic syndrome, indicating a possible link between poor metabolic health and worsening prostate conditions​.

"Furthermore, there is mounting evidence that links the onset of inflammation with the development of prostate diseases, including benign prostatic hyperplasia and prostate cancer."

Metabolic dysfunction and chronic inflammation may not only contribute to BPH development but also exacerbate its severity. Monitoring metabolic health could play a role in reducing the risk of prostate enlargement.



Future research is needed and may focus on whether anti-inflammatory treatments or lifestyle changes-such as improved diet, weight management, and exercise-could help slow the progression of BPH or reduce its symptoms​.