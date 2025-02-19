New mRNA technique targets disease cells while sparing healthy ones

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Nagoya UniversityFeb 19 2025

Imagine a breakthrough in cancer treatment where only malignant cells are targeted, sparing healthy host cells; or patients with abnormal protein synthesis are treated to produce a healthy protein. Hiroshi Abe and his colleagues at Nagoya University have identified two applications, among others, in a new study. Their innovative approach, reported in Nature Biotechnology, called the Internal Cap-Initiated Translation (ICIT) mechanism, introduces a novel way to 'switch on' protein synthesis only in target cells, creating healthy proteins to treat illnesses or toxic proteins to kill unwanted cells.

Capping circular mRNA in a new way

ICIT builds on the promise of circular mRNAs, a new generation of mRNA treatments known for their stability and reduced inflammatory effects compared to traditional linear mRNAs. Unlike linear mRNAs, circular mRNAs are less susceptible to enzymatic degradation because of their lack of terminal structures, offering a sustained translation process.

However, one significant challenge with circular mRNAs has been the inefficiency of their translation inside living organisms. Previous methods relied on long internal ribosome entry sites (IRES) for introducing the mRNA, which were difficult to optimize and often inefficient. Abe's team overcame this hurdle by introducing a cap structure into the circular mRNA itself. This internal cap structure triggers translation initiation, bypassing the need for IRES sequences, and significantly improves the efficiency of protein synthesis.

Precision therapy

Abe and his colleagues developed two designs. Among these, Cap-circRNA demonstrated superior performance, synthesizing up to 200 times more protein than commonly used circular mRNAs with IRES sequences. Importantly, this synthesis persisted for an extended period, even after traditional mRNA structures began to degrade. This stability and ability to selectively target cells make Cap-circRNA an ideal candidate for developing precision therapies.

This technology is expected to revolutionize mRNA medicine, including antibody therapy, genome editing, and protein replacement therapy. Current mRNA is fundamentally unstable, requiring constant injections to be used for treatments such as protein replacement, a problem that our technique overcomes. Using this, we could treat diseases caused by abnormal protein synthesis, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy."

Hiroshi Abe, Nagoya University

Targeting cancer cells

The ICIT mechanism's ability to control protein translation at the single-cell level also offers a transformative approach to the treatment of cancers and other tissue-specific diseases. By targeting specific RNA markers that are highly expressed in diseased cells, such as those found in liver cancer, the mRNA can instruct protein synthesis only in target cells. This precision reduces the risk of off-target effects and side reactions, which are common challenges in current treatments. To test its efficacy, the team designed a circular RNA using ICIT to target HULC lncRNA, an RNA that is commonly found in liver cancer cells. HULC lncRNA's presence resulted in over a 50-fold increase in protein synthesis, highlighting ICIT-RNAs' ability to differentiate single cancer cells from normal cells.

"This breakthrough paves the way for developing mRNA drugs that selectively target diseased cells without adverse effects," Abe said. "Using a biomarker from cancer cells, we could design an mRNA that expresses a toxic protein only in cancer cells. Programmed cell death could then be induced by cytokines."

The study also suggests that similar translation control mechanisms might naturally occur in cells through the interaction of long non-coding RNAs and mRNAs. Understanding these processes may lead to new therapeutic approaches for a variety of diseases. Abe team's discovery marks a significant advancement in mRNA medicine, opening exciting possibilities for the future of personalized and precise healthcare.

Source:

Nagoya University

Journal reference:

Fukuchi, K., et al. (2025). Internal cap-initiated translation for efficient protein production from circular mRNA. Nature Biotechnology. doi.org/10.1038/s41587-025-02561-8.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut bacteria could one day serve as microscopic in-house pharmacists
New discovery could overcome immune therapy failure in ovarian cancer
PAC-MANN blood test could help detect pancreatic cancer at early stages
New immune map uncovers key pancreatic cancer insights
Study reveals key role of opsin 3 in regulating food intake and energy balance
Long-term yogurt intake linked to reduced risk of colorectal cancer
DNA’s organization influences the risk of smoking-induced lung cancer
Globally prostate and testicular cancer rates climb, but mortality is falling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
2024 CSCO Breast Cancer guidelines revolutionize treatment approaches in China