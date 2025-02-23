Frequent takeaway food and low exercise levels linked to higher anxiety and depression

A new study finds that university students who regularly consume takeaway food and engage in minimal physical activity face a dramatically increased risk of depression and anxiety, emphasizing the critical role of diet and exercise in mental health.

Study: Associations between takeaway food consumption, physical activity levels, and their joint effect with comorbid depression and anxiety symptoms among Chinese university students. Image Credit: Sergey Mironov / Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in the journal BMC Public Health, researchers examine how food choices, specifically takeaway food and different levels of physical activity, may impact the risk of depression and anxiety among university students.

Declining mental health in university students

Moderate to high levels of depression, anxiety, and stress frequently affect university students throughout the world. Anxiety, depression, and stress also increase the risk of suicidal behaviors, thus emphasizing the importance of addressing this public health issue, particularly among university students.

In addition to the psychological effects associated with these symptoms, anxiety and depression also increase the risk of certain health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and gastrointestinal ulcers.

Comorbid depression and anxiety symptoms (CDAS) are also significant health concerns that can be affected by numerous factors, some of which include geographic location, relationships with colleagues, family income, and lifestyle. Among university students, the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, disrupted sleep patterns, sedentary behavior, and certain dietary choices may influence the risk of CDAS and the severity of its adverse effects.

Typically, takeaway food refers to hot food ordered from a menu that is delivered from a small independent outlet. In addition to the wide range of possible food choices and convenience associated with takeaway food, these meals often cater to popular tastes and, as a result, are high in fat and sugar.

University students are more likely to consume unhealthy takeaway food. Importantly, the frequent consumption of takeaway food for extended periods can lead to the consumption of an excessive amount of calories.

Despite previous studies investigating the relationship between eating behaviors and mental health, it remains unclear how takeaway food alone and when combined with sedentary behaviors impact the risk of depression and anxiety, particularly among university students.

Takeaway food, physical activity, and mental health: Key insights from the study

All study participants completed a self-survey on their food consumption and physical activity habits. A third scale was used to assess depression, anxiety, and stress.

The current study included 14,340 Chinese university students between 18 and 22 years of age. Over 26% of students reported symptoms of depression, whereas 34.6% and 23.8% reported anxiety and CDAS, respectively.

The risk of CDAS increased with takeaway food consumption or light physical activity. Moderate frequency of takeaway food, which was defined as its consumption four to six times every week, was associated with a two-fold greater risk of CDAS in both sexes.

Females with the highest frequency of takeaway food consumption were twice as likely to experience CDAS as compared to a 50% increase among males. Moreover, light physical activity was associated with a 35% and 20% increased risk of CDAS for males and females, respectively.

Variations in CDAS with takeaway food and physical activity differences were more significant in males. This observation, which contradicts previous reports, may be attributed to the lack of certain lifestyle risk factors like smoking, drinking, and drugs considered in the current study.

As compared to students who did not eat takeaway food and frequently completed vigorous physical activity, those who were lightly active were more likely to have CDAS with increasing takeaway food consumption. Moderate to vigorous physical activity coupled with frequent takeaway food consumption was also associated with an increased risk of developing CDAS.

For example, the combination of moderate activity and moderate takeaway food consumption increased the risk of developing CDAS by 60%, compared with an 80% greater likelihood associated with daily takeaway food consumption. Individuals who combined vigorous physical activity with moderate takeaway food consumption were two-fold more likely to experience CDAS, with this risk even higher among those who consumed takeaway food seven or more times every week.

How lifestyle choices affect mental health

These findings corroborate previous studies reporting that healthy eating behaviors improve mental health in adolescence. Similarly, a healthy psychological state is also associated with healthy eating habits.

Both mood destabilization and cognitive decline can arise from eating foods rich in unhealthy fats and sugars. These effects are mediated by oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and abnormal neurotransmission within neural circuits.

Chinese takeaway food is high in sugar, trans fat, and food additives, in addition to often being overcooked or deep-fried. Waiting for food also discourages walking around campus, being in the sunlight, and interacting with others, all of which are beneficial for mental health.

Vigorous physical activity promotes neuroplasticity and supports regions of the brain that are often dysregulated in depressed individuals. To reduce the risk of depression, current guidelines recommend moderate to vigorous physical activity for over 30 minutes every day, at least three to five days each week.

Light to moderate physical activity levels and higher frequency of takeaway food consumption were associated with a higher risk of CDAS in male students than in female students.”