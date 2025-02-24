Gynecological conditions may raise risk of heart disease and stroke

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BMJ GroupFeb 24 2025

Having one or more common gynecological disorders, such as endometriosis or heavy or irregular periods, may be linked to a heightened risk of heart disease and conditions that affect blood flow to the brain (cerebrovascular disease), finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence published online in the journal Heart.

Although the quality of the studies included in the analysis was variable, the researchers nevertheless conclude that clinicians and the public need to be more aware of these associations to potentially mitigate the risks.

Long term non-cancerous gynecological disorders are common and include polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis (where tissue similar to the womb lining grows outside of the womb), adenomyosis (where the womb lining grows into the muscular wall), uterine fibroids, primary dysmenorrhoea (painful menstrual cramps), chronic pelvic pain, irregular and/or very heavy periods, and abnormal uterine bleeding, explain the researchers. 

These disorders significantly affect women's health and wellbeing. And previously published research indicates that they may be associated with cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease, they add.

To explore this further, the researchers scoured research databases looking for relevant studies published up to April 2024. From an initial haul of 59 studies, 28, involving 3,271,242 women, were eligible for systematic review and inclusion in the pooled data analysis.

Only endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, heavy periods, and irregular menstrual cycles featured in the studies included in the analysis.

Overall, the pooled data analysis of the study results showed that compared with people without one of these conditions, those who had at least one had a significantly (28%) higher risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease.

Specifically, their risk of ischaemic heart disease was 41% higher, while their risk of cerebrovascular disease alone was 33% higher.

Further analysis indicated that the overall risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease and each of its components was higher among those with a history of endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome.

Related Stories

The researchers caution that the design and methodology of the included studies varied considerably, and over half (53.5%) of the studies were scored as having a very high risk of bias, largely because of the lack of adequate consideration of potentially influential factors. 

And several aspects of cardiovascular disease weren't covered by the included studies, such as atrial fibrillation (abnormal heart rhythm).

But the researchers nevertheless suggest that there may be plausible biological pathways linking cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease and common gynecological disorders, including systemic inflammation and oestrogen production.

There may also be an overlap between gynecological risk factors and cardiovascular risk factors, they suggest, pointing out that metabolic syndrome is often present in people with polycystic ovary syndrome, for example.

"The association between [cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease] and [common gynecological disorders] requires further exploration with high-quality longitudinal studies adjusted for confounders to establish temporal relationships and causality," they emphasise. 

But they nevertheless conclude: "Although the extent of this association is still to be explored, and causality has not been established, the findings suggest that it is important to raise awareness of the potential association…. both in the general public and healthcare professionals. 

"Awareness of this association would allow healthcare professionals to advise patients regarding risk-reducing behavioural changes and interventions, to potentially prevent or delay the onset of, or reduce the severity of [cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease]."

Source:

BMJ Group

Journal reference:

Non-malignant gynaecological disease and risk of cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Heart. DOI: 10.1136/heartjnl-2024-324765

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists uncover hidden genetic causes of congenital heart disease
Study unlocks key differences in heart inflammation
Sweat fails to match blood in tracking inflammation after heart attacks
FDA-approved osteoporosis drug may treat rare genetic heart disease
An avocado a day won’t fix heart health, but it boosts diet and sleep
Older adults and women more likely to develop postoperative infections after heart surgery
AI tool speeds up patient screening for heart failure trials
Researchers develop safer and faster approach for diagnosing cardiac conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Drinking more water may lower heart disease risk, but too much coffee and tea could raise it