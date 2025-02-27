New insights into coumarin-based MAO inhibitors for neurodegenerative diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdFeb 27 2025

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Monoamine oxidase (MAO) is a useful target in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and depressive disorders. Understanding the structure-activity relationship (SAR) and mechanisms underlying MAO inhibitors is crucial but challenging.

The coumarin scaffold has been shown to be ideal for MAO inhibitors, yet the SAR for MAO inhibition and selectivity based on coumarin remains unclear. In this study a fluorescence-based high throughput screening method was developed using a MAO fluorescent substrate (MR2). Subsequently, three series of coumarin derivatives, including esculetin, daphnetin and 3-substituted coumarin, were synthesized and the inhibitory effects on MAO were assayed. The SAR study revealed that phenyl substitution had a unique effect on MAO inhibitory activity and selectivity. Specifically, 3-phenyl substitution in coumarin derivatives significantly enhanced MAO-B inhibition and increased selectivity for MAO-A, while 4-phenyl substitution is more effective for MAO-A inhibition.

Discovery studios were also utilized to investigate the structural requirements for the effective inhibition of MAO by coumarins. Furthermore, the mechanisms underlying inhibition for five phenyl coumarin derivatives were elucidated through enzymatic kinetics analysis and molecular docking simulations. These findings provide new insights into the interactions between coumarins and MAOs and significantly contribute to the development of coumarin-based MAO inhibitors.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Sun, J., et al. (2025) Coumarin derivatives as inhibitors against monoamine oxidase: structure-activity relationships and inhibitory mechanisms. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/AMM-2024-0079.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Could autophagy enhancement slow aging and combat Alzheimer's?
Neurofilament light as a translational biomarker from preclinical drug discovery to clinical application
Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s linked to aging brain’s failing waste disposal
Blood test for Alzheimer’s could replace costly and invasive spinal taps
Spatial aging clocks reveal how T cells and neural stem cells shape brain aging
How can machine learning accelerate neuroscience behavior studies?
Does COVID increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease?
Scientists uncover how aging rewires the brain's molecular landscape

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Air pollution harms cognition just hours after exposure, study finds