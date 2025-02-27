Patients favor non-invasive neuromodulation for neurological and mental health disorders

A new study, led by experts at the University of Nottingham, has found that patients who need treatment for neurological and mental health disorders, would favour non-invasive neuromodulation interventions over current interventions such as pharmaceutical drugs.

Neuromodulation is the alteration of nerve activity in the brain through targeted delivery of different stimulus such as electrical stimulation of chemical agents. Researchers are currently developing new brain interventions using neuromodulation, for neurological and mental health disorders – such as depression, anxiety and schizophrenia as well as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

The new study, which is published in Scientific Reports, looked at the public perception of neuromodulation. In an online survey with almost 800 participants, novel neuromodulation interventions were viewed positively, often more highly ranked than current interventions.

The research was led by Dr Marcus Kaiser from the School of Medicine at the University. He said: "Providing accurate information to patients significantly improved positive perception of neuromodulation. This emphasises the importance of education and awareness, in understanding new medical interventions, to foster informed decision making, positive perception of new neuromodulation techniques, and increase adherence to treatment."

WHO estimate that globally, 322 million people live with depression, and 264 million with anxiety, and numbers are increasing. Developing new successful treatments is therefore imperative, to benefit patients, their families, and wider society, including social and economic development.

While academia and industry are working on improved and novel interventions, what kind of interventions would patients or currently healthy people prefer? Diagnosed patients are often faced with no alternative to pharmaceutical drugs. However, for example, 50% of patients with major depressive disorders do not adhere to medication. Therefore, there is increasing interest in non-invasive neuromodulation as an alternative, finding that Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, for example is a safe procedure in patients with depression. However, how are emerging technologies, such as non-invasive focused ultrasound stimulation perceived?

In the study, supported by the EPSRC and linked to the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre and the Institute of Mental Health, Dr Cyril Atkinson-Clement from the School of Medicine asked a large sample of participants their opinion of neuromodulation, before and after being given information.

Participants were provided with details, including advantages and disadvantages, of five different technologies inducing change in brain function. These were pharmaceutical drugs or brain implants as well as non-invasive ultrasound, magnetic, and electrical stimulations. Participants were also asked to rank these in order of preference.

They found ultrasound stimulation was the highest rated option, regarded the safest and effective. Pharmaceutical drugs were viewed as a middle-choice option, largely due to feelings of insecurity around their safety, effectiveness and side effects.

"It's part of a future where we can use less drugs pumping through our system, causing more side effects, and ending up taking more meds to counteract those. We need to get out of this loop." (Male, diagnosed with a mental health disorder)

The team found before participants were given information, 81% expressed interest in neuromodulation, and 48% confusion. After reading the information, they found there was a significant increase, with 70% of participants expressing optimism, 62% excitement, and although confusion reduced, some worry remained.

"The possibility of a treatment for the disease with fewer side effects, greater efficacy and longer lifetime than drugs" (Male, diagnosed with a neurological disorder)

Dr Kaiser adds: "Our study provides valuable insights into the priorities and preferences of current and potential future treatments, finding a preference for non-invasive neuromodulation. There is a clear opening for government and industry stakeholders to prioritise the development and endorsement of safe, non-invasive brain stimulation treatments."