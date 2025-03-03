Research reveals key parental risk factors for child abuse

Child maltreatment has been the focus of two separate studies led by UQ researchers, who examined the main parental risk factors that lead to child abuse, as well as the behavioural impacts later in life.

Dr. Claudia Bull, from the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Behavioural Sciences analyzed data from more than 6,000 children born in Brisbane's Mater Mother's Hospital between 1981 and 1983, finding parental income, social isolation and education were the main risk factors that led to child maltreatment.

"This study examined the sociodemographic and perinatal characteristics of the mothers of these children to determine which were risk factors for physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect between ages zero to 15," Dr. Bull said.

"We found the odds of substantiated notifications for any type of child maltreatment were 1.88 times higher if the mother did not finish high school, and 1.44 times higher if parental household income was below the Australian median in 1981."

"This suggests we need to think how we address child maltreatment across the board, especially in child protection reporting where the rates are not adjusted for other important variables like socioeconomic status, regionality and access to supportive services."

Co-author Professor Steve Kisely said the study also found social isolation in the days after a woman gives birth was a significant risk factor for all types of abuse.

"This is reflected in previous studies too and underpins the need for targeted social support services prioritising connection for new mothers," Professor Kisely said.

"Interestingly, we found no evidence that maternal mental illness significantly increased the risk of child maltreatment.

"This research shows some factors thought to be linked to child abuse and neglect are not, which means we might be putting our resources in the wrong place."

Aggressive behavior and alcohol use

Children exposed to abuse, who show aggressive and anti-social behaviour in their teenage years, are 31 per cent more likely to be hospitalised for alcohol use later in life, University of Queensland research has found.

Dr. Mike Trott, from UQ's Faculty of Health, Medicine and Behavioural Sciences, said in one study data was analysed to find the link between teenage behavioural issues and hospital admissions for alcohol and substance use later in life.

We know that people who have experienced child abuse are nearly three times more likely to be admitted to hospital for alcohol and substance use when they're older. However, what wasn't clear was how behaviours shown in teenage years can impact this. We found adolescent internalising behaviours, such as depression, anxiety and withdrawal, did not influence the link between child maltreatment and alcohol and substance use. However, we found extreme externalising behaviours, like aggression, criminal activity and anti-social behaviour, in 14-year-olds were strongly linked to child maltreatment and alcohol and substance abuse when they were older." Dr. Mike Trott, from UQ's Faculty of Health, Medicine and Behavioural Sciences

Co-author, Emeritus Professor Jake Najman said the study found teenagers with who had reported externalising behaviours were 31 per cent more likely to be admitted to hospital for alcohol use, and 22 per cent for substance use, when they were older.

"We hope these findings will help inform agencies how to better prepare for these types of hospital admissions, and lead to more targeted intervention programs," he said.

The research was funded by the Metro South Research Support Scheme.

The parental risk factors research paper was published in Social Science & Medicine.

The behavioural research paper was published in Addiction Journal.