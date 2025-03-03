Rural mothers face unique challenges in breastfeeding support

Breastfeeding can be a challenge for many new moms, regardless of where they live. However, a new study from the University of Missouri highlights a unique struggle faced by mothers in rural America: a lack of access to support systems and information. As a result, rural moms are more likely to stop breastfeeding within the first few days or weeks compared to their urban and suburban counterparts.

Like all new mothers, women in rural areas want to ensure their babies are getting enough nourishment - but without proper guidance on breastfeeding best practices, it can be difficult to gauge.

Growing up in rural Missouri and working in maternal child health myself, I wanted to understand how rural moms in Missouri made their decisions about breastfeeding and how their rural environment impacted those decisions. I found that many of the rural moms I spoke with were highly motivated to breastfeed at first and were aware of the many health benefits breastfeeding provides for both them and their babies - they just ended up not sticking with it after a few days or weeks." Karry Weston, study's lead author and postdoctoral fellow in Mizzou's Sinclair School of Nursing

During her research, Weston discovered several factors that led rural moms to discontinue breastfeeding after a short period of time. Those factors include a lack of practical knowledge on what to expect, feeling overwhelmed, a lack of access to lactation consultants in rural areas and a lack of community support.

For her study, Weston interviewed first-time moms throughout rural Missouri about their experiences feeding their newborn babies. She found that many were unsure whether their babies were getting enough milk or if they were producing sufficient supplies.

Some rural moms Weston spoke with had questions regarding pumping or latching techniques. Others found formula to be more convenient given their busy schedules with work and school. Some rural moms reported being hours away from the nearest lactation consultant. Others came from families and communities where formula feeding is considered the norm.

Weston hopes this research can help improve the information, resources and support given to new moms.

Telehealth and home visiting nurse programs with lactation-certified nurses can be potential touchpoints for rural moms looking for breastfeeding guidance.

Weston's interest in this research stemmed from her experience at Hannibal Regional Hospital, Missouri's first hospital to be designated "baby-friendly" for its efforts to increase breastfeeding rates. Working as both a labor and delivery nurse and a childbirth educator, Weston recognized the need to find ways to better support new moms immediately after they give birth.

"For example, we give them pumps, but we could also give them more information about how to use them or what to expect when pumping," Weston said. "Some moms may think they are not producing enough milk when in reality, they are. We can help moms feel more confident."

Weston added that giving new moms more practical tips on balancing breastfeeding with a busy lifestyle can be beneficial. Local support systems can also offer valuable assistance.

"For new moms, seeing someone in their family or community successfully breastfeeding can be very inspiring and lead to a domino effect," Weston said. "When rural moms who choose to breastfeed have the support of family, friends, neighbors or co-workers who also chose to breastfeed, the support system is very encouraging to rural moms by reducing the stigma."

Mizzou's emphasis on supporting rural communities, particularly with MU Extension programs, motivates Weston to continue her research.

"Hopefully I can help rural moms access more support and feel more confident in whatever decisions they choose," Weston said. "Whether it is hearing new moms say they used a new resource or learned about a new program that improved their experience, I feel motivated to support rural moms."