New tool revolutionizes primer design for infectious disease detection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Higher Education PressMar 4 2025

Researchers from the Zhang Liye Laboratory have developed a groundbreaking tool that revolutionizes the way researchers design primers for detecting pathogens. This new pipeline, which scans entire genomes to identify the most effective primer sets, could significantly enhance the speed and accuracy of diagnosing infectious diseases. The findings, published on 15 Feb 2025 in Frontiers of Computer Science, address a critical challenge in quantitative PCR (qPCR) primer design.

Unlike existing software that requires manual selection of specific genes or regions, this new tool automatically searches across the entire genome, making it easier for researchers to develop highly specific and sensitive tests for pathogens. By automating the process of primer design across whole genomes, the pipeline enabling faster, more accurate identification of disease-causing microorganisms, which could have far-reaching implications for public health. The team demonstrated the tool's effectiveness by designing primers to distinguish between two closely related fungal pathogens, Cryptococcus gattii and Cryptococcus neoformans. In laboratory tests, the primers showed remarkable specificity, amplifying only the target pathogens while avoiding false positives from nine other control species.

This innovation comes at a crucial time, as the global community continues to grapple with the challenges of rapidly evolving pathogens. The researchers believe their tool could be particularly valuable for designing primers for viruses and fungi, potentially accelerating the response to emerging infectious diseases.The pipeline is freely available as a Python package, allowing researchers worldwide to access and utilize this powerful new resource. As the scientific community embraces this tool, it could lead to faster, more accurate diagnostic tests, ultimately improving patient care and public health outcomes.

Source:

Higher Education Press

Journal reference:

He, W., et al. (2024). Genome-wide primer scan (GPS): a python package for a flexible, reliable and large-scale primer design toolkit. Frontiers of Computer Science. doi.org/10.1007/s11704-024-40392-z.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New framework aims to accelerate nanomedicine development
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research
Study examines transmission-risk assessment metrics for infectious diseases in indoor spaces
Can an online lifestyle plan keep your brain sharp? Research says yes
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research
Is juicing good for your gut? Research shows surprising microbiome changes
Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch
Study highlights the need for more diversity in vaginal microbiome research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health