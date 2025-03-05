Understanding the role of astrocytic G protein-coupled receptors in substance-use disorders

Higher Education PressMar 5 2025

A recent study published in Engineering delves into the complex mechanisms of drug addiction, highlighting the crucial role of astrocytic G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). This research offers fresh perspectives on understanding and potentially treating substance-use disorders (SUDs).

For a long time, neuroscience research on drug addiction mainly focused on neuronal mechanisms. However, emerging evidence shows that astrocytes, the most abundant glial cells in the central nervous system, also play a significant part. Astrocytes are not just passive supporters of neurons; they actively regulate synaptic transmission and neural network functions.

The study specifically examines two types of GPCRs expressed on astrocytes: dopamine D1 receptors (D1R) and metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGLUR5). These receptors respond to various ligands, modulating astrocytic signaling and, in turn, influencing adjacent neurons and their circuitry.

mGLUR5 expression in astrocytes peaks during early development and then declines in adulthood. Despite its low levels in adults, it remains functional. In the context of SUDs, although there are no direct studies on astrocytic mGLUR5, evidence from related research suggests that it may be involved in regulating cue-associated drug memories. For example, genetic deletion or pharmacological inhibition of mGLUR5 generally reduces drug-seeking and -taking behaviors.

D1R, on the other hand, has been detected in multiple brain regions, including the nucleus accumbens (NAc). In NAc astrocytes, D1R-mediated signaling is complex. Activation of astrocytic D1R-IP3 signaling leads to adenosine release, which decreases glutamatergic transmission to NAc medium spiny neurons. Mice lacking functional astrocytic IP3R2 or D1Rs show attenuated behavioral sensitization to amphetamine, indicating the role of astrocytic D1Rs in drug-induced neuroplasticity.

These findings about astrocytic GPCRs in drug addiction are significant. They not only enhance our understanding of the cellular mechanisms underlying SUDs but also open up new possibilities for developing more targeted therapeutic approaches. As technology continues to advance, further research can explore the precise functions of these receptors in different brain regions and how they interact with other cellular components. This could potentially lead to the development of drugs that specifically target astrocytic GPCRs, offering hope for more effective treatment of drug addiction in the future.

Journal reference:

Zinsmaier, A. K., et al. (2024). Astrocytic G Protein-Coupled Receptors in Drug Addiction. Engineering. doi.org/10.1016/j.eng.2024.12.016.

