WHO names Delft University of Technology as collaborating center for AI in health governance

The World Health Organization (WHO) today designated the Digital Ethics Centre at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands as a WHO Collaborating Centre on artificial intelligence (AI) for health governance.

AI has the potential to re-shape health care, save lives and improve health and well-being. However, harnessing its benefits for good requires collaboration from stakeholders committed to robust governance, ethical safeguards, and evidence-based policies.

The WHO Collaborating Centre designation recognizes the Digital Ethics Centre at Delft University of Technology's decades-long history of cutting-edge research on responsible innovation, and its leadership in incorporating ethical values into design requirements for digital technologies. This inauguration marks the continuation of a strong partnership between the Digital Ethics Centre and WHO with the two entities jointly organizing international consultations, workshops, and the development of normative guidance and training in the past.

WHO is committed to helping Member States plan, govern, and adopt responsible AI technologies. We are witnessing remarkable progress, with AI poised to transform health systems and support individuals on their health journeys. To ensure these benefits reach everyone ethically, safely, and equitably, we rely on strong technical and academic partnerships that guide us in this rapidly evolving field." Dr. Alain Labrique, Director of Digital Health and Innovation at WHO

The Collaborating Centre on AI for health governance will be instrumental in WHO's efforts to ensure the ethical and responsible use of AI for health by advancing research on priority topics and providing expert input for WHO's guidance development and policy-making. The Centre will serve as a hub for education and advocacy for science-driven research and facilitate knowledge-sharing and training through regional and country-level workshops.

"The fruit of two decades of research in digital ethics and responsible innovation, the Delft Digital Ethics Centre is one of the frontrunners in operationalizing ethical values into design requirements for digital technologies such as artificial intelligence," Professor Jeroen van den Hoven, Scientific Director at Delft Digital Ethics Centre noted. "We look forward to contributing to the global health community and advancing the responsible use of AI in health."

The Responsible and Ethical AI for Healthcare Lab, a collaboration between Delft University of Technology and its partners, will provide valuable insight into the challenges involved in the successful implementation of WHO guidance in clinical practice. "The designation of the Digital Ethics Centre at Delft University of Technology as a WHO Collaborating Centre strengthens our collective ability to ensure AI serves public health equitably and responsibly. This collaboration will play a critical role in supporting Member States to navigate the opportunities and challenges of AI, fostering trust, transparency, and innovation in digital health," said Dr David Novillo-Ortiz, Regional Adviser and Unit Head for Data, Evidence and Digital Health at WHO's Regional Office for Europe.

The Collaborating Centre on AI for health emphasizes WHO's dedication to evidence-based AI governance, promoting its responsible use while upholding the highest ethical standards.