Exploring the use of AI for precision hypertension management in diabetes care

Pennington Biomedical Research Center's Dr. Yun Shen will lead a team to explore the use of AI for precision hypertension management in Type-2 diabetes care. The research is funded through an award of $250,000 from the Collaboration in Action Program, established by Championship Health Partners LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Health.

Hypertension is a comorbidity present in 85 percent of patients who have Type-2 diabetes, leading to a significant increase in risk of cardiovascular issues. The research project, "Harnessing AI for precision hypertension management: Advancing treatment paradigms in type 2 diabetes care," will examine a large collection of anonymized data from Our Lady of the Lake Health's electronic health records for Type 2 diabetes patients.

Researchers will apply this data to an artificial intelligence-based decision-making system, which will help interpret the data and guide personalized drug dosing and treatments. The goal is enhanced blood pressure control, reduced cardiovascular risks, and improved quality of life for patients.

Controlling blood pressure is a key factor in reducing diabetic complications. By guiding the AI's analysis of this data trove, we will gain a better understanding of not only the array of Type-2 diabetes cases, but how to best treat them through ideal medication dosing and additional care. I'm proud to join my colleagues at LSU in this endeavor." Dr. Yun Shen, Assistant Professor of Chronic Disease Epidemiology Research at Pennington Biomedical

The Collaboration in Action program is an effort to strengthen bonds in the research community, enhancing collaboration between researchers at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, LSU, Our Lady of the Lake Health, and other partners. In September 2024, the Collaboration in Action program announced an investment of $1.2 million to support five collaborative LSU teams who will pursue basic, clinical and translational research in five critical areas: cardiovascular disease and care; comprehensive cancer care; trauma and neuroscience; chronic respiratory disease; and sports medicine and performance. The AI for Type 2 diabetes project led by Dr. Shen is among the final two recipients awarded for the inaugural round.

"The intellectual capital, research capacity, and worldclass facilities in Baton Rouge and South Louisiana are ripe for the sort of collaboration fostered in the Collaboration in Action program," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. "I congratulate Dr. Shen and his colleagues, both here at Pennington Biomedical and elsewhere, as they embark on this innovative approach, applying cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to an issue affecting Type 2 diabetes patients everywhere. Collaborative approaches such as this breed creative thinking and innovative discoveries."

In the spirit of the collaborative research approach, Dr. Shen will work with colleagues from various organizations, including Dr. Shuangqing Wei of LSU, Dr. Ibrahim Musa Yola of LSU Health New Orleans, and Drs. Tiffany Wesley Ardoin, Tonya Jagneaux and Jolene Johnson of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System/LSU Health New Orleans. Drs. Gang Hu and Ronald Horswell, as well as San Chu of Pennington Biomedical are also collaborating on the project.

"I am thrilled to be part of such a diverse and strong interdisciplinary team," said Dr. Shuangquing Wei, professor and chair of the Electrical & Computer Engineering Division of the LSU College of Engineering. "I am also grateful for the generous support through this pilot program, which will empower us to develop tailored algorithms designed to help Type 2 Diabetes patients more effectively manage their blood pressure. Applying AI techniques in healthcare has garnered tremendous interest, and I am excited to contribute to this transformative journey."

"I am excited to collaborate with this exceptional team to leverage artificial intelligence in tackling the pressing health challenges facing our community," said Dr. Tonya Jagneaux, Chief Medical Informatics Officer and Chief Medical Analytics Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. "By integrating AI-driven insights, we have a unique opportunity to refine treatment strategies, improve patient outcomes, and address healthcare inequities. This research represents a significant step toward advancing precision medicine and enhancing care for those living with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension."