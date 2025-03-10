Platelet-rich plasma may enhance ovarian rejuvenation and improve egg quality in women

A new research paper was published in Aging (Aging-US) on February 18, 2025, Volume 17, Issue 2, titled "Transcriptomic landscape of cumulus cells from patients <38 years old with a history of poor ovarian response (POR) treated with platelet-rich plasma (PRP)."



Researchers from IVIRMA New Jersey, Yale School of Medicine, Yale University, and Acibadem Mehmet Ali Aydinlar University studied how a treatment called platelet-rich plasma (PRP) might help women with poor ovarian response. Their results suggest that PRP may enhance ovarian rejuvenation and improve egg quality, potentially increasing pregnancy success rates for women undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).



Diminished ovarian reserve is a major challenge in fertility treatments, affecting many women undergoing IVF. It is associated with fewer collected eggs and lower pregnancy success rates. Some studies have explored PRP-a concentration of growth factors derived from a patient's own blood-as a potential treatment to rejuvenate ovarian function. However, the biological effects of PRP treatment at the molecular level remain unclear.

In this study, the research team, led by first author Leah M. Roberts and corresponding author Emre Seli, analyzed cumulus cells, specialized cells that surround the egg, using RNA sequencing technology. Samples were collected from women aged 18 to 37 with poor ovarian response, who either received PRP therapy or standard treatment before IVF.



The results showed significant differences in gene expression between the two groups. PRP-treated samples exhibited increased activity in genes related to metabolism, cell survival, and communication between cells, all of which are crucial for egg development and fertility. One key finding was that PRP influenced carbohydrate metabolism in cumulus cells. This is essential, as cumulus cells provide energy to the developing egg, and previous research has linked metabolic health to embryo quality. PRP also appeared to regulate pathways related to cell proliferation and programmed cell death, suggesting it may help support egg survival.

"Our findings indicate that PRP treatment regulates certain pathways that could contribute to follicular activation and oocyte maturation."

Although PRP has been used in medicine for wound healing and tissue repair, its role in fertility treatment is still under investigation. Some clinical trials have shown improved ovarian reserve markers after PRP treatment, while others have not found a direct benefit for pregnancy rates. This study sheds light on how PRP affects cumulus cells, offering valuable insights into its potential for improving fertility treatments.



The researchers hope that further studies will help refine PRP treatments, determine the best protocols, and identify which patients may benefit the most. By understanding the molecular effects of PRP on ovarian cells, scientists may develop targeted fertility therapies to support women facing infertility due to diminished ovarian reserve.