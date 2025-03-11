Study investigates genetic mutations linked to occupational exposures

Mass General BrighamMar 11 2025

Occupational and environmental exposures can put specific groups of people at higher risk of cancer, including firefighters. A new study by investigators at Mass General Brigham examines a cancer rarely studied in firefighters: gliomas-a type of tumor that forms in the brain or spinal cord. Using glioma tumor samples from the University of California, San Francisco Adult Glioma Study, researchers looked for genetic mutational signatures, finding one that has been previously associated with exposure to haloalkene, a substance found in flame retardants, fire extinguishers, and pesticides. Results are published in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. 

"Identifying a mutation signature like this one is important because this can inform public health intervention strategies," said senior author Elizabeth B. Claus, MD, PhD, of the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. Claus also holds an appointment at Yale School of Public Health.

Some occupational hazards may be avoidable and pinpointing them could help to prevent gliomas."

Elizabeth B. Claus, Department of Neurosurgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Claus and colleagues compared genetic samples from tumors from 17 firefighters with tumors to 18 people who had never been firefighters. They found mutations tied to a known "mutational signature"-a unique pattern of genetic mutations-in many of the firefighter samples, especially in those who had spent more years firefighting. Among the non-firefighters, the highest signal of the signature was seen among people who had possibly been exposed to haloalkenes through other occupations, such as painting or being a mechanic.

"In this pilot study, we confirm our earlier findings of an association between exposure to haloalkanes and glioma risk-we hope to further examine this in larger samples that include both firefighters and other persons exposed to haloalkanes," said Claus. "Our efforts to do so continues via development of our online glioma registry, an effort to study risks factors and treatments for persons with glioma."

Cannataro, V. L., et al. (2025) Glioma mutational signatures associated with haloalkane exposure are enriched in firefighters. Cancerdoi.org/10.1002/cncr.35732.

