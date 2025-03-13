BIOVECTRA is honored with 2025 CDMO Leadership Award for biologics

BIOVECTRAMar 13 2025

BIOVECTRA, a part of Agilent Technologies Inc., is a leading North American CDMO specializing in biologics, mRNA therapeutics, and complex chemistry, proudly announces it is the recipient of the 2025 Outsourced Pharma CDMO Leadership Award in the category of biologics. The award recognizes BIOVECTRA’s performance in key areas such as quality, reliability, and technical capability.

“We are thrilled to introduce our 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards winners to the outsourcing community and honored to offer such an important tool for drug sponsors in selecting their best-fit partner to help bring life-saving therapies to market,” said Louis Garguilo, chief editor at Outsourced Pharma. “The new categories and enhanced scoring methodology that went into this year’s appraisal bring an improved experience for drug sponsors using the resource as well as an ever-so-coveted distinction for the CDMOs. The unveiling of the award champions during our celebration in March will be an exciting new addition to the festivities.”

For the last fourteen years, the CDMO Leadership Awards have recognized top-performing contract development and manufacturing organizations based on industry research and sponsor feedback and offers drug developers insight into highly rated outsourcing partners.

This award is a testament to BIOVECTRA / Agilent’s deep commitment to a client-first approach rooted in scientific excellence and manufacturing solutions,”

Brian Carothers, Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships Division, Agilent Technologies

“We are honored that our team’s dedication to advancing biologics manufacturing and setting new standards is being recognized among industry leaders. From process development through to commercial-scale production, we remain focused on delivering high-quality biomanufacturing solutions that support accelerating our clients’ path to market."

BIOVECTRA will celebrate this achievement alongside fellow award recipients at the CDMO Leadership Awards ceremony in New York City on March 19, 2025.

BIOVECTRA supports clients across the biologics supply chain with advanced capabilities and expertise in microbial fermentation, protein purification, and single-use bioprocessing technologies. Its GMP-certified facilities provide clinical-to-commercial scale manufacturing, including aseptic fill finish capabilities for injectable therapies. The company’s investment in advanced biomanufacturing technologies and flexible production infrastructure enable drug sponsors to streamline development timelines while maintaining regulatory compliance.
 

