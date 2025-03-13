New dental treatment designed to combat tooth decay and acid erosion

Queen Mary University of LondonMar 13 2025

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have developed a new dental treatment to protect the teeth from decay and acid erosion, using cutting-edge civil engineering technology used to create the Forth Bridge paint. The new treatment, Varnish VLC, is designed to combat tooth decay and acid erosion caused by everyday habits, particularly in children.

The flake glass technology used to create Varnish VLC has been successfully used to protect tanks, vessels and pipelines from corrosion due to its excellent capabilities to protect against moisture and other harsh elements. It has also been used in the maintenance of steel bridges, including the Forth Bridge, providing up to 25 years of protection before requiring major maintenance.

This is the first time scientists have adapted this technology to create this novel treatment for tooth decay, a major concern for dentists in the UK. Varnish VLC mimics the natural properties of enamel, offering an effective way to reduce wear and prevent damage.

It might sound unusual, but the challenges are similar: both teeth and bridges are exposed to harsh conditions, both suffer from corrosion, and both are difficult to protect. This project shows the power of looking outside of traditional fields for inspiration."

Dr. Saroash Shahid, Reader in Dental Biomaterials at Queen Mary and lead researcher on the project

Tooth decay affects one-third of children and nearly half of adults in England, leading to significant discomfort and expensive dental treatments. The NHS spends millions annually, yet current solutions such as fluoride varnishes and resin infiltration fail to provide long-term effective protection.

Unlike traditional treatments, which often fall short in preventing acid erosion, the new treatment offers superior wear resistance and enhanced protection, all while maintaining a natural tooth appearance. Early in vitro studies show Varnish VLC outperforms current treatments in both wear resistance and protection against acid erosion.

Another key benefit of Varnish VLC is its minimally invasive application. The treatment does not produce aerosols, making it safer for both patients and dental professionals during application.

Dr. Shahid added: "We believe this product has the potential to change preventive dentistry, particularly for children, and we are excited to bring it to all children in England and particularly those in our local community in East London."

A six-month trial is currently underway to test the effectiveness of Varnish VLC in real-world conditions. Queen Mary is working with PSP Dental to bring the treatment to dentists in the UK and around the world.

Queen Mary's world-leading dentistry research continues to create innovative solutions to major health challenges. Through collaboration with industry, the university ensures its research has the greatest possible impact.

This project was supported by the Queen Mary Impact Fund.

 

Source:

Queen Mary University of London

