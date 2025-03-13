Social connections play key role in disease prevention practices

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BirminghamMar 13 2025

People's social connections play a critical role in determining whether they adopt preventative health measures that could help to reduce the spread of diseases such as malaria, a new study reveals.

Researchers focused on malaria prevention in 10 villages in rural India - looking at how different factors influence people's use of preventative measures like bed nets, insect repellent and protective clothing.

The scientists discovered that exposure to similar behaviors within a person's social network is the most significant factor in predicting individual prevention behaviors. Furthermore, their study highlighted the indirect influence of households as crucial contexts for social ties.

Publishing their findings in Scientific Reports, researchers from the Universities of Birmingham and Manchester, the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong, New York University, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health outline a novel framework to understand how social factors influence disease prevention.

Social networks can either help or hinder disease prevention efforts that rely on a combination of behaviors. For example, if your friends and family use insect repellents, you are much more likely to use them yourself.

This suggests that health behaviors are heavily influenced by our social connections and are not just the outcome of individual choices. By understanding how social networks influence behavior, we can develop more effective public health interventions."

Dr. András Vörös, Co-author, University of Birmingham

The study involved detailed interviews with over 1,500 adults in the Meghalaya state of Northeast India, gathering information about their health practices and social networks to help develop a new assessment framework that combines social network analysis with research on multiple health behavior change.

While the research focused on malaria in India, the implications extend to various diseases and populations globally – the approach provides a valuable framework for developing more effective public health strategies around the world to help prevent infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Related Stories

Households are critical for shaping health-related discussions – the researchers note that people tend to discuss health matters with those within their own household, which means that the information and practices shared at home have a large impact.

Individual characteristics like age, gender or education - as well as advice from health experts - appear to have a much smaller direct influence on whether people adopted preventative measures.

"We found that people do not necessarily adopt prevention behaviors in bundles, but rather tend to simply adopt ones which are common among the people they talk to," explained Dr Vörös. "Exposure to preventative behaviors within someone's social network is the main factor influencing whether they adopt those same behaviors.

"In other words, if your friends and family use insect repellents, you are much more likely to use them yourself. This suggests that health behaviors are heavily influenced by our social connections and are not just the outcome of individual choices."

The researchers say that instead of focusing solely on individuals, public health programs should recognize and utilize the power of group influence - for instance, public health campaigns could focus on educating and supporting community leaders and influential people who can then act as a channel to promote health behaviors among their social circles.

They also highlight the importance of household level interventions - this means targeting entire families, rather than individuals, which could result in more effective prevention strategies.

Source:

University of Birmingham

Journal reference:

Vörös, A., et al. (2025). A multilevel social network approach to studying multiple disease-prevention behaviors. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-85240-7.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Anti-malarial drug pyronaridine could be repurposed to treat cancer
Why do some people need supplements and others don’t? New review explains
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research
Carbs aren’t the hunger culprit: New research overturns belief that glycemic index drives overeating
Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health
The Future of CBD research, marketing, and regulation
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Rarity Bioscience AB Partnership Brings Molecular Research to Flow Cytometry

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study highlights the need for more diversity in vaginal microbiome research