University of Minnesota awarded NIH grant for Alzheimer's cell therapy development

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Minnesota Medical SchoolMar 14 2025

A University of Minnesota research team was recently awarded a five-year, $3.8 million grant from the U.S. National Institutes of Health to develop a new cell therapy to combat Alzheimer's disease. More than 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, which includes Alzheimer's disease and other related conditions.

The project aims to adapt advanced techniques developed for cancer treatment to create specialized macrophages - immune cells that can surround and remove proteins from their environment - to seek out and clear harmful proteins in the brain. 

Engineered immune cells have shown remarkable promise in the treatment of cancer. We hope to leverage these advances to develop an effective new way to treat Alzheimer's disease."

Beau Webber, PhD, associate professor in the University of Minnesota Medical School and a Masonic Cancer Center researcher

The team will genetically engineer human stem cells reprogrammed from adult cells, before converting them to a specialized immune cell type to target toxic Tau proteins, a key driver of Alzheimer's disease. The cells will also be engineered to control inflammation, which is a major challenge in treatment. This innovative approach could pave the way for a scalable, next-generation therapy to slow or halt Alzheimer's progression.

"Our team's success in garnering NIH funds for this exciting new technology highlights the impact of collaborations between the Medical School and the College of Science and Engineering. We're excited to innovate across disciplines to design breakthrough therapies with the potential to cure diseases of the brain," said Jonathan Sachs, PhD, a biomedical engineering professor in the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering.

The project officially began in January.

Source:

University of Minnesota Medical School

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New supercharged CAR-T cell therapy shows promise against resistant cancers
Why do some people need supplements and others don’t? New review explains
Scientists discover key molecular switch for blood stem cell regeneration
Ubiquitination plays a key role in cancer stem cell function and treatment resistance
Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities
Regulating cell acidity could transform autoimmune disease treatments
Groundbreaking stem cell therapy trial for Alzheimer's disease underway at UTHealth Houston
RCSI study finds immune cell ‘memories’ can increase the risk for blood clots long after inflammation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Decoding programmed cell death in breast cancer