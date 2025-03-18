Identifying genetic resistance factors and antimicrobial resistance phenotypes in MRSA strains

With the rising prevalence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus (S.) aureus (MRSA), a multi drug resistant strain, treatment has become a challenge. The infection frequently involves the skin and soft tissue, but it can also cause other life-threatening systemic illnesses including endocarditis, meningitis, and toxic shock syndrome.

The known antibiotic resistance determinants, mecA and mecC, detected in MRSA isolates exhibit a broad spectrum of cross-antibiotic resistance. This study identified three functional protein families, through sequencing, that confer extensive antibiotic resistance independent of mecA and mecC. Twenty-six isolates had their DNA sequenced for mepR, mepA, mepB, and sapep genes for correlation with their antimicrobial phenotypes.

Transcriptional profiling revealed that both animal and human MRSA isolates exhibited a gene cluster mepRAB (multidrug export protein gene), encoding a MarR-like transcriptional regulator (mepR), a M20/M25/M40 metallo-hydrolase protein gene (sapep) encoding resistance to biocides and carbapenems, and a hypothetical protein gene of unknown function (mepB).

The work entitled "Genetic resistance factors and antimicrobial resistance phenotypes in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus isolates of animals and humans" was published on One Health Bulletin (published on Jan. 23, 2025).

Abdulkadir, A., et al. (2025). Genetic resistance factors and antimicrobial resistance phenotypes in methicillin- resistant Staphylococcus aureus isolates of animals and humans. One Health Bulletin. doi.org/10.4103/ohbl.ohbl_55_24.

