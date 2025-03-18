Testing a novel approach to restore normal heart function in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Baylor College of MedicineMar 18 2025

Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1) is the most common adult-onset form of muscular dystrophy and a condition that severely affects multiple organs including skeletal muscle, heart, brain and the gastrointestinal tract.

Cardiac problems affect 50% of individuals with DM1 and are the second leading cause of mortality, after respiratory insufficiency resulting from skeletal muscle wasting. In this study, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and their collaborators focused on the DM1 heart problems testing a novel approach to restore normal function. The study appeared in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

DM1 is caused by a mutation in the DMPK gene that adds a repeating triplet of DNA building blocks (CTG) into the gene. While the unaffected population carries 5 to 37 CTG repeats, people with the condition have 50 to more than 3,000 repeats."

Dr. Thomas A. Cooper, corresponding author, professor of pathology and immunology, of molecular and cellular biology and of molecular physiology and biophysics at Baylor

The mutant DMPK gene produces an RNA containing a copy of the repeated building blocks that sequesters a family of RNA-binding proteins called muscleblind-like (MBNL). Captured by this mutated DMPK RNA, MBNL proteins cannot carry out their function, which disrupts the RNA processing of hundreds of other genes, leading to the condition.

"Loss of MBNL function is thought to be the main cause of DM1. In this study, we tested the possibility that adding back MBNL protein in the heart would reverse the problems associated with the condition, such as electrical conduction delays and arrhythmias," said first author Rong-Chi Hu, graduate student in the Cooper lab.

The team tested this approach in a mouse model they had developed that replicates many of the cardiac characteristics observed in the human disease.

Overexpressing MBNL led to the restoration of some heart functions and characteristics, including conduction delays, pumping dysfunction and an enlarged heart, as well as disruptions in RNA processing, but we were surprised that we couldn't achieve more than about 50% rescue."

Rong-Chi Hu, First Author

Related Stories

"We explored the possibility that not enough MBNL was expressed in the heart to restore normal function but found that expressing 4 or 10 times as much MBNL as normal mice did not rescue heart functions further," said Cooper, who also is the S. Donald Greenberg and R. Clarence and Irene H. Fulbright Professor and a member of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor.

"The findings are relevant to current therapeutic approaches for DM1 that are based on increasing MBNL. DM1 is a complex condition that involves disruption of the normal expression of hundreds of genes in the body. The next step is to understand why adding MBNL didn't show more rescue and identify what other processes might be disrupted by the repeat RNA," Cooper said.

Larissa Nitschke, Sara J. Johnson, Ayrea E. Hurley and William R. Lagor at Baylor, and Yi Zhang and Zheng Xia at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland are contributors to this work.

This work was funded by Muscular Dystrophy Association (grant #276796), National Institutes of Health (NIH) (grants R01HL147020, R01AR060733, R01AR082852, R01GM147365, R01HL132840 and U42OD026645, S10OD032380, UM1HG006348, R01DK114356), a Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation predoctoral fellowship and an American Heart Association predoctoral fellowship 23PRE1020500. Further support was provided by NIH S10 grant (1S10OD023469), the NIH NCI (P30CA125123) and CPRIT (grant RP200504).

Source:

Baylor College of Medicine

Journal reference:

Hu, R.-C., et al. (2025). MBNL overexpression rescues cardiac phenotypes in a myotonic dystrophy type 1 heart mouse model. Journal of Clinical Investigation. doi.org/10.1172/jci186416.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Congenital heart defects may be linked to increased cancer risk in babies and mothers
Study reveals growing divide in cardiovascular health in the U.S.
Malnutrition in heart failure patients associated with diminished GDMT prescription rates
Tunneling Nanotube-Like Structures found to play a critical role in heart formation
Cyanotic congenital heart disease incidence increases in states with restrictive abortion laws
Limiting TV time may reduce heart disease risk for people with genetic risk for diabetes
Polluted soil and water are fueling a global heart disease epidemic
How gut health shapes heart disease risk — and what you can do about it

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exercise habits before heart failure hospitalization linked to better outcomes