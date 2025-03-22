Childhood obesity boosts risk of COPD later in life

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Association for the Study of ObesityMar 22 2025

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2025, Malaga, Spain, 11-14 May) shows that having an overweight or obesity trajectory during childhood is associated with an increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adulthood. The study is by Frida Richter and Professor Jennifer Lyn Baker of The Center for Clinical Research and Prevention, Copenhagen University Hospital - Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg, The Capital Region of Denmark, Copenhagen, Denmark, and colleagues.

Attention towards risk factors for COPD other than smoking is increasingly being recognised in studies of environmental, occupational, and even early life factors. Although previous studies have suggested a link between adiposity and non-allergic asthma and lung function in adults, the association with COPD remains to be elucidated. Therefore, the aim was to examine if trajectories of body mass index (BMI) in childhood were associated with COPD.

The authors included data from 276,747 Danish children (137,493 girls) born from 1930–1982, who had between 2 and 12 weight and height measurements between ages 6–15 years from the Copenhagen School Health Records Register. Using a form of statistical modelling, five distinct childhood BMI trajectories were identified: below-average, average, above-average, overweight and obesity.

The authors then followed the individuals from 1977 to 2022 in national health care registers and identified individuals with a diagnosis of COPD from age 40 years onwards. Hazard ratios (HR) for COPD were estimated separately for women and men using statistical modelling.

The authors found that across the follow-up period 18,227 women and 15,789 men were diagnosed with COPD. Compared to women with an average childhood BMI trajectory, risks of chronic COPD were 10% higher for women who had an above-average trajectory, 26% higher for women who had an overweight trajectory and 65% higher for women with an obesity BMI trajectory 

Compared to men with an average childhood BMI trajectory, risks of COPD were 7% higher for men with an above-average trajectory, 16% higher for men with an overweight trajectory and 40% higher for men with an obesity trajectory.

Related Stories

In contrast, a lower risk of future COPD was observed only for women with a below average childhood BMI trajectory – 9% lower compared to women with an average childhood BMI trajectory.

The authors conclude: "Having a BMI trajectory above average in childhood may increase the risk of subsequent COPD. Thus, our results suggest that overweight during this early period of life is an indicator of risk for the development of COPD."

Reflecting on the potential causes of the association, they add: "Parental smoking and socioeconomic status are potential and unmeasured confounders in this study. However, since the effect estimates were consistent across birth cohorts, despite various medical, cultural, and socioeconomic changes (including smoking patterns) over the study period, the bias is considered limited meaning that overweight and obesity in childhood are likely to be independent indicators of risk for COPD in adulthood."

Source:

European Association for the Study of Obesity

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Healthcare groups urge FDA to act on compounding regulations after GLP-1 medicine shortages
Chronic cocaine use increases impulsivity
Are big retail chains driving global obesity? Study confirms alarming link
Stress and obesity found to fuel early pancreatic cancer growth
Early use of anti-obesity medication doubles weight loss
Melatonin protects skeletal muscle from damage caused by "diabesity"
Can parents' diet predict childhood obesity? New research weighs in
High discontinuation rates of GLP-1 agonists found among patients with obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Does obesity affect intelligence? Study finds the answer hasn't changed