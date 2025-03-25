New insights into therapy resistance in breast cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncotargetMar 25 2025

A new review was published in Oncotarget, Volume 16, on March 13, 2025, titled "Signaling pathway dysregulation in breast cancer."

In this review article, Dinara Ryspayeva and colleagues from Brown University provide a detailed look at how breast cancer cells change the way they communicate and grow-helping tumors survive, spread, and resist treatment. The review highlights how certain gene mutations and disrupted signaling pathways influence therapy response across different types of breast cancer. It also outlines current treatment strategies and clinical trials, offering insights that could improve care for patients with aggressive or hard-to-treat cancers.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and a major cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. While many patients respond to treatment at first, some cancers return or stop responding. The review explores how signaling disruptions inside tumor cells are often behind these setbacks.

The authors discuss several major pathways involved in breast cancer, including PI3K/Akt/mTOR, RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK, HER2, Wnt/β-catenin, Notch, NF-κB, and the DNA damage response (DDR). These pathways help control cell growth, division, DNA repair, and survival. When altered by mutations or other changes, they can promote tumor progression and resistance to treatment.

One of the most disrupted pathways is PI3K/Akt/mTOR. It plays a central role in cell growth, but in many breast cancers-especially hormone receptor-positive and HER2-positive types-it becomes overactive due to gene mutations, or the loss of a tumor-suppressing protein called PTEN.

"Up to 25–40% of BC cases exhibit variations that hyperactivate the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway, underscoring its critical role in oncogenesis."

Related Stories

Another key pathway, RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK, can also promote tumor growth. Even without mutations, it may become active when primary pathways are blocked, particularly in HER2-positive and triple-negative breast cancers.

The review also highlights several new and emerging treatments aimed at blocking down these signaling pathways. Some drugs are already approved, while others are in clinical trials. The authors suggest that combining different treatments may help stop multiple pathways at once, making it harder for cancer cells to adapt. Matching treatments to each tumor's unique genetic changes could also improve patient outcomes.

This comprehensive review gives researchers and clinicians a clearer understanding of how breast cancer resists treatment and where future therapies should focus. A better understanding of these disrupted signaling systems could lead to more personalized and effective treatments for patients facing aggressive or recurring disease.

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Ryspayeva, D., et al. (2025). Signaling pathway dysregulation in breast cancer. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28701.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers challenge the genetic paradigm of cancer
Breast cancer treatments contribute to aging acceleration in survivors
AI-based neural network revolutionizes cancer treatment predictions
Scientists uncover hints of a potential new cause of stomach cancer
How strong is the link between red meat and cancer? New study to put the evidence to the test
Breast cancer survivors face accelerated aging tied to tumors and treatment
Study reveals gaps in lung cancer screening despite updated guidelines
Colorectal cancer patients face increased risk of cardiovascular death

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Moffitt researchers discover new vaccine strategy for treating specific type of breast cancer