Queen Mary scientists invent a new way to repair osteochondral defects

Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have invented a new way to repair osteochondral defects – a common form of joint damage often caused by sports injuries or trauma – and to prevent progression to osteoarthritis.

The treatment uses Agrin, the protein which builds and maintains the link between our motor neurons and muscle fibres. A small soluble polypeptide (a chain of amino acids) derived from Agrin changes the cellular and molecular repair process in our joints to block cartilage degradation and form new cartilage faster. This repairs the damaged cartilage, lessens the pain, restores joint function, and prevents the onset of osteoarthritis – a leading cause of workplace absenteeism.

The method is cheaper, and easier to administer than even the best of today's approaches – making it more viable for healthcare providers.

The inventors are Prof Francesco Dell'Accio, Professor of Musculoskeletal Regenerative Medicine and Rheumatology, and Dr Suzanne Eldridge, Senior Lecturer of Musculoskeletal Regenerative Medicine – both based at the Centre for Bone and Joint Health at Queen Mary University of London. at Queen Mary University of London.

The pair are starting a new spinout from Queen Mary, ReFleks, backed by Queen Mary Innovation, to turn their finding into a clinical product. The spinout will launch at the BioTrinity conference on 1st and 2nd April.

Our invention is a substantial step up from today's approaches. It doesn't require open surgery, so it's easier to administer. It's cheaper, so more health services can adopt it, and it can be done quickly, so athletes can get back in the game quickly and with fewer ongoing issues." Prof Francesco Dell'Accio

As well as fixing injuries, the treatment stops osteochondral defects from progressing to osteoarthritis.

Dr. Suzanne Eldridge comments:

"Up to half of those who injure a joint, such as through sport or a trauma, go on to develop osteoarthritis – a debilitating condition for which there is no cure. By repairing the damaged cartilage after an injury, we can repair the injury, enabling people to go back to sports and living an active life while preventing the risk of osteoarthritis down the line."

The global market for isolated cartilage repair was $1.47Bn in 2022 and expected to grow to $4.5Bn by 2027. ReFleks's substantial advantages mean it's expected to take a significant share, with annual sales potentially topping $1Bn. The new company is seeking investment to fund drug development.

The innovation emerged from Francesco and Suzanne's osteoarthritis research at Queen Mary, which found a negative correlation between Agrin in joints and the severity of osteoarthritis, so they hope to one day use it to treat osteoarthritis as well.

Osteoarthritis patients tend to be older, so treatments take far longer to approve as recovery is slower and harder to measure. Targeting younger healthier populations first in their business strategy is the best way to show the treatment's potential and generate the funding the researchers will need to develop it for other conditions. The method could also be used in animals, especially horses.