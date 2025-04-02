Machine learning models predict dementia risk among American Indian/Alaska Native adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - IrvineApr 2 2025

Machine learning algorithms utilizing electronic health records can effectively predict two-year dementia risk among American Indian/Alaska Native adults aged 65 years and older, according to a University of California, Irvine-led study. The findings provide a valuable framework for other healthcare systems, particularly those serving resource-limited populations.

The computer modeling results also found several new predictors for dementia diagnosis that were identified consistently across different machine-learning models. Findings are published in the Lancet Regional Health – Americas. The National Institutes of Health supported the research.

Up until now, no other study has looked at harnessing the power of machine learning models to help predict dementia risk among the historically understudied American Indian/Alaska Native population, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Machine learning models, which enable computers to make predictions or decisions using vast datasets without explicit programming for each task, enhance efficiency, accuracy and scalability in analyzing large datasets.

The population of older American Indian and Alaska Native adults is projected to increase nearly three-fold between 2020 and 2060. With dementia being a leading cause of disability and mortality in this age group, this debilitating condition is an increasing concern in this community.

In addition to numerous ailments like cognitive decline, weakened immune system and depression, dementia has far-reaching societal impacts. It takes a toll on family members emotionally, incurs substantial medical expenses and contributes to a general decline in quality of life.

Public health researchers play a significant role in helping clinicians and policymakers make informed decisions about population health. If future studies confirm these results, our findings could prove valuable to the Indian Health Service and Tribal health clinicians in identifying high-risk individuals, facilitating timely interventions and improving care coordination."

Luohua Jiang, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, UC Irvine Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health

Related Stories

Jiang and colleagues took seven years of data from the Indian Health Service's National Data Warehouse and related electronic health records databases and divided the data into a five-year baseline period (2007 to 2011) and a two-year dementia prediction period (2012 to 2013). The study included nearly 17,400 American Indian/Alaska Native adults aged 65 years or older who were dementia-free at the baseline, of whom almost 60 percent were female.

Over the two-year follow-up, 611 individuals (3.5 percent) were diagnosed with dementia. Four machine-learning algorithms were evaluated and compared based on their data preprocessing efforts and model performance. Of the three top-performing models the team developed, 12 of the 15 highest-ranked predictors for dementia were common across the three models. Importantly, several novel predictors of all-cause dementia, such as health service utilization, were identified across these algorithms.

Additional authors include Kayleen Ports, a former UC Irvine master's student, and Jiahui Dai, a current graduate student researcher, both from Wen Public Health; Kyle Conniff, a recent UC Irvine PhD graduate in statistics; and Maria M. Corrada, a professor of neurology in the UC Irvine School of Medicine. Spero M. Manson, a distinguished professor, and Joan O'Connell, an associate professor, with the Centers for American Indian & Alaska Native Health at the Colorado School of Public Health also contributed to the study.

The National Institutes of Health AIM-AHEAD (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Consortium to Advance Health Equity and Researcher Diversity, 1OT2OD032581) and the National Institute on Aging (R01AG061189) provided funding for the study.

Source:

University of California - Irvine

Journal reference:

Ports, K., et al. (2025). Machine learning to predict dementia for American Indian and Alaska native peoples: a retrospective cohort study. The Lancet Regional Health - Americas. doi.org/10.1016/j.lana.2025.101013.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood test offers insight into Alzheimer's stage and severity
Deep sleep may protect against neurodegeneration
ADHD may be linked to increased risk of developing dementia later in life
Atrial fibrillation elevates early-onset dementia risk in younger adults
Mayo Clinic launches study to investigate rapidly progressive dementia in Alzheimer's
New brain metabolism model reveals key targets for reversing aging
Daytime sleepiness may double dementia risk in elderly women
Scientists develop lab model to study TDP-43 accumulation in neurodegeneration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study links low LDL-C levels to reduced risk of dementia