Older adults experience less muscle soreness after exercise

Lancaster UniversityApr 2 2025

Older adults experience less muscle soreness following exercise according to research which overturns the widespread belief that aging muscles are less resilient.

The study entitled "Advancing age is not associated with greater exercise-induced muscle damage" is published in the Journal of Ageing and Physical Activity (JAPA).

Younger adults were categorized as between 18 to 25 and older adults more than 35 years old.

The research co-authored by Lancaster University provides a comprehensive analysis of how ageing affects muscle function, soreness, and biochemical markers of muscle damage after exercise. By pooling data from 36 studies, researchers found that older adults do not experience greater muscle function loss after exercise compared with younger individuals.

One striking discovery was that muscle soreness was consistently lower in older adults, with reductions of around 34% at 48 hours and 62% at 72 hours compared with younger individuals. Creatine kinase levels, an indicator of muscle damage, were approximately 28% lower in older adults at 24 hours post-exercise.

The findings suggest that, despite physiological changes with age, muscle resilience remains relatively stable, allowing older individuals to continue engaging in regular physical activity without increased concern for prolonged weakness or loss of function.

Interestingly, sex appeared to play a role in muscle function recovery, with males showing slightly greater decreases in muscle function after exercise than females. There was no observed impact of upper- or lower-body or exercise type (resistance training or endurance training) on muscle damage markers

These findings are significant because they challenge the widespread belief that ageing muscles recover more slowly or are more prone to exercise-induced damage. This misconception often discourages older adults from engaging in regular physical activity due to fears of prolonged soreness or weakness."

Dr. Lawrence Hayes, Senior Author from Lancaster Medical School

If older individuals experience less muscle damage symptoms than previously thought, recovery strategies, training programs, and post-exercise care could be adjusted accordingly. For example, older adults may not require significantly prolonged recovery periods compared with younger individuals, potentially allowing for more frequent or intense training sessions, leading to better long-term health outcomes.

Overall, this study reinforces the importance of staying active throughout life and dispels myths that ageing equates to frailty or impaired recovery. These findings could contribute to greater participation in fitness activities among older adults, improving overall health, mobility, and quality of life in ageing populations.

Dr. Hayes said: "This means exercise has no age limit so move more to live longer and healthier. Aim for 150 minutes of activity each week, add strength training twice per week, and most importantly, find a workout you love. When you enjoy it, you're more likely to stick with it."

The other authors included Dr. John Fernandes from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Dr Laura Wilson from London Sport Institute, Middlesex University, Ms Amelia Dingley from Brunel University, Mr Andrew Hearn from Hartpury University, Dr Kelsie Johnson and Professor Craig Twist from Liverpool John Moores University, Dr Kirsty Hicks from Washington Spirit professional soccer team/Northumbria University.

