Study reveals long-term decision-making deficits due to heavy alcohol use

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Johns Hopkins UniversityApr 2 2025

For the first time researchers demonstrate in an animal how heavy alcohol use leads to long-term behavioral issues by damaging brain circuits critical for decision-making.

Rats exposed to high amounts of alcohol exhibited poor decision-making during a complex task even after a monthslong withdrawal period. Key areas of their brains had undergone dramatic functional changes compared to healthy rats.

The findings, published today in Science Advances, provide a new explanation of alcohol's long-term effects on cognition.

"We now have a new model for the unfortunate cognitive changes that humans with alcohol use disorder show," said author Patricia Janak, a Johns Hopkins University neuroscientist who studies the biology of addiction. "We know that humans who are addicted to alcohol can show deficits in learning and decision-making that may contribute to their poor decisions related to alcohol use. We needed an animal model to better understand how chronic alcohol abuse affects the brain. Knowing what is happening in the brain of an animal when they are having these decision-making difficulties will tell us what is happening in humans."

In experiments led by first author Yifeng Cheng, a research scientist in Janak's lab who studies alcohol's effects on the brain, rats recieved very high alcohol exposure for a month. Then after a withdrawal period of nearly three months, the rats were given a reward-based decision-making test along with a control group of rats that had not been exposed to alcohol.

To get a reward, rats were given a choice of two levers. Pressing one lever led to a higher likelihood of reward than pressing the other lever. Rats easily learn which lever results in the most reward, so the researchers complicated things by every few minutes switching which lever had the highest reward likelihood. To get the most reward, a rat should rapidly change its behavior every time it figures out that the reward likelihood has changed.

It was a difficult task that required memory and strategy. The alcohol-exposed rats performed considerably worse.

Previous experiments in animals weren't comparable to humans with alcohol use disorder because the animals didn't demonstrate deficits in rapid decision-making. The team believes this was because tasks in earlier experiments were too easy.

Our experiment was quite challenging and the alcohol-exposed rats just couldn't do it as well. When the right answer was constantly changing, the control rats made the best decisions faster. They were more strategic. And when we looked at their brains, the control rats' decision-related neural signals were stronger."

Patricia Janak, neuroscientist, Johns Hopkins University 

Related Stories

The team linked the behavioral difficulties to dramatic functional transformations in the dorsomedial striatum, a part of the brain critical for decision-making. The alcohol had damaged neural circuits causing alcohol-exposed rats to process information less effectively.

One surprise was how long alcohol dependence impairs cognition and neural function, even after withdrawal.

"This may give us insight into why relapse rates for people addicted to alcohol are so high," Janak said. "Alcohol-induced neural deficits may contribute to decisions to drink even after going to rehab. We can clearly demonstrate these deficits can be long-lasting."

The team only found the behavioral and neural impairments only in male rats. The team does not believe this suggests female rats are immune from the effects of alcohol, but that there could be sex-related sensitivities in long-term alcohol effects on brain function.

The researchers next hope to explore how alcoholism affects other areas of the brain that interact with the dorsomedial striatum, and what might be causing the differences between males and females.

Additional authors include Robin Magnard, a postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins; Angela J. Langdon of the National Institutes of Health; and Daeyeol Lee, a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Neuroscience and Psychological and Brain Sciences at Johns Hopkins.

Source:

Johns Hopkins University

Journal reference:

Cheng, Y., et al. (2025). Chronic ethanol exposure produces sex-dependent impairments in value computations in the striatum. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adt0200.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research sheds light on brain damage caused by fetal alcohol exposure
Research reveals key parental risk factors for child abuse
Survey shows increased awareness of alcohol’s cancer risks
Blockbuster drug for diabetes and obesity could also help reduce alcohol intake
Over half of US college students experience alcohol-related harms
Pain can motivate young adults to co-use alcohol and cannabis
Oklahoma researcher uses technology to combat alcohol use disorder in primary care
People with alcohol use disorder and depression report high pleasure from drinking

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Alcohol-related deaths and hospitalizations in Canada surged during the COVID-19 pandemic