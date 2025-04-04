Women with pre-eclampsia face early onset of cardiovascular risk factors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Society of CardiologyApr 4 2025

Women who have experienced pre-eclampsia have accelerated accumulation of cardiovascular (CV) risk factors compared with women who had pregnancies without pre-eclampsia according to research presented today at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2025, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). 

Pre-eclampsia typically affects 2−5% of pregnant women and is broadly defined as the development of hypertension and high protein levels in the urine of a woman with previously normal blood pressure. In addition to the short-term risk to foetal and maternal health, pre-eclampsia is associated with an approximately doubled risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and stroke. 

Despite the known long-term risks after pre-eclampsia, guidelines do not include specific recommendations on the necessity, timing and frequency of systematic CV assessment, which is likely due to a lack of empirical data. As part of the Queen of Hearts study, we aimed to investigate the long-term prevalence of CV risk factors in women who experienced pre-eclampsia compared with normotensive pregnancies with no increased blood pressure to help guide proactive assessment, which in turn, may lead to more timely implementation of preventive strategies." 

Emma Janssen, study author from the Maastricht University Medical Centre, Netherlands

In this retrospective cohort study conducted in Netherlands, data were collected from adult women with a history of pre-eclampsia (within a postpartum interval of 0.5–30 years) and from healthy women with a history of uncomplicated normotensive pregnancies. Cross-sectional postpartum assessment included medical history and physical examination, 30-minute blood pressure measurements, blood and 24-hour urine sampling, vascular function evaluation, electrocardiography and echocardiography. 

A total of 1,040 women after pre-eclampsia and 518 women after normotensive pregnancies were included. The researchers found higher rates of hypertension, diabetes mellitus and hypercholesterolaemia, either individually or combined, after pre-eclampsia than after normotensive pregnancies (adjusted hazard ratio 2.6; 95% confidence interval 2.1–3.2). These risk factors occurred, on average, 8 years earlier in the pre-eclampsia group (39±9 years) compared with the normotensive group (47±8 years). In addition, the prevalence of hypertension increased more steeply with ageing after pre-eclampsia than after normotensive pregnancies (p for interaction=0.044). In women after pre-eclampsia from the age of 35 years onwards, hypertension reached the CVD risk cut-off (prevalence ≥10%) that is deemed sufficiently high to warrant systematic CVD risk assessment.

Related Stories

Mrs Janssen summarised the findings: "In women who have experienced pre-eclampsia, CV risk factors occur almost a decade early, predominantly, but not exclusively, due to the premature and accelerated development of hypertension. Systematic CV risk assessment is warranted from 35 years of age and should be repeated regularly, at least every 5 years, to enable these women to receive appropriate preventive measures to reduce their high risk of CVD and potential sequelae." 

Dr. Chahinda Ghossein-Doha from the Erasmus University Medical Centre, Rotterdam, Netherlands, who is the principal investigator of the Queen of Hearts study concluded: "After their pre-eclampsia is managed, these women often fall through the net, without being referred for specialised follow-up. We need to be monitoring these young women regularly to detect any increase in risk factors in a period of their life when such an accumulation may be unexpected. For women after pre-eclampsia, taking steps to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle is important, as is discussing formal CV risk assessments with a healthcare professional." 

This research was presented during a session on the life-long protection of the female heart at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2025. Dr. Ghossein-Doha will also present data from the Queen of Hearts study at a Late Breaking session at the congress. Contrary to common belief, CVD kills more women than men, accounting for 37% of all deaths in women in EU member countries.

Source:

European Society of Cardiology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study identifies key predictor of stroke and dementia
This molecule links your diet to stroke and Alzheimer’s—here’s how to stop it
Flavonoids help regulate gut hormones and show promise in managing type 2 diabetes
New trial shows oral semaglutide reduces cardiovascular events in diabetes patients
Vitamin D monitoring during pregnancy and postpartum
What blueberries do and don’t do for your microbiome and heart
Swedish researchers identify genetic variants linked to atherosclerosis
Investigational drug lorundrostat offers significant blood pressure drop compared with placebo

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Emory team takes heart disease research to the International Space Station