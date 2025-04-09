Study explores impact of parental Alzheimer’s on tau protein spread in the brain

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of NeurologyApr 9 2025

While some studies have suggested that having a mother with Alzheimer's disease may put you more at risk of developing the disease, a new study finds that having a father with the disease may be tied to a greater spread of the tau protein in the brain that is a sign of the disease, according to a study published on April 9, 2025, online in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study does not prove that having a father with Alzheimer's results in these brain changes; it only shows an association.

The study also showed that female participants may be more at risk of a heavier buildup of tau protein than male participants.

We were surprised to see that people with a father with Alzheimer's were more vulnerable to the spread of tau in the brain, as we had hypothesized that we would see more brain changes in people with affected mothers."

Sylvia Villeneuve, PhD, study author of McGill University in Montreal, Canada

The study looked at 243 people who had a family history of Alzheimer's disease but had no thinking or memory problems themselves at the average age of 68. Family history was defined as one or both parents with the disease or at least two siblings with the disease. Participants had brain scans and took tests of thinking and memory skills at the start of the study and then during the study as they were followed for an average of nearly seven years.

During that time, 71 people developed mild cognitive impairment, which is a precursor to Alzheimer's disease.

Related Stories

Researchers found that people with a father with Alzheimer's disease as well as female participants had a greater spread of tau protein in the brain. Female participants also had a heavier buildup of tau protein in the brain.

"Better understanding these vulnerabilities could help us design personalized interventions to help protect against Alzheimer's disease," Villeneuve said.

A limitation of the study is that white people made up the majority of participants, so the results may not apply to other groups.

The study was supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Quebec Research Fund – Health, J.-Louis Lévesque Foundation, Brain Canada Foundation, Alzheimer's Society Canada and Brain Canada Research.

Source:

American Academy of Neurology

Journal reference:

Ourry, V., et al. (2025). Amyloid and Tau Pathology in Cognitively Unimpaired Individuals With a Parental History of Alzheimer Disease. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/wnl.0000000000213507.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New method traces development of nervous system and inner ear cells
Brain health in older adults threatened by prolonged air pollution
Study links childhood air pollution exposure to weaker brain connections
New studies reveal how cytokines affect mood and behavior
NUZ-001 shows positive results in human 3D brain model
Targeting a key protein outside of the brain could help manage Parkinson's-related heart issues
Senolytics offer hope for more precise Alzheimer's treatments
Breakthrough nanoparticle delivery method targets brain inflammation for multiple conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Clinical trial demonstrates safety of targeted treatment approach for deadly brain tumor in children