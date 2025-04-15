Digital technology use linked to lower risk of cognitive decline

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Baylor UniversityApr 15 2025

As the first generation that interacted with digital technology reaches an age where dementia risks emerge, scientists have asked the question: Is there a correlation between digital technology use and an increased risk of dementia? With the phrases "brain rot" and "brain drain" circulating on social media, it would appear that most people would assume the answer is yes. However, a new study in Nature Human Behavior by neuroscientists at Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School reveals the opposite – digital technologies are actually associated with reduced cognitive decline.

The study – A meta-analysis of technology use and cognitive aging – was sparked by the ongoing concern about the passive activity of digital technologies and their relation to accelerating risks of dementia. Study co-authors are Jared F. Benge, Ph.D., clinical neuropsychologist and associate professor of neurology at Dell Medical School and UT Health Austin's Comprehensive Memory Center within the Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences, and Michael K. Scullin, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor.

You can flip on the news on just about any day and you'll see people talking about how technologies are harming us. People often use the terms 'brain drain' and 'brain rot,' and now digital dementia is an emerging phrase. As researchers, we wanted to know if this was true."

Michael K. Scullin, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor

The "digital dementia" hypothesis predicts that a lifetime of exposure to digital technology will worsen cognitive abilities. On the contrary, the study's findings challenge this hypothesis, indicating instead that engagement with digital technology fosters cognitive resilience in these adults. Reviewing more than 136 studies with data that encompassed over 400,000 adults, and longitudinal studies with an average of 6 years of follow-up data, Scullin and Benge found compelling evidence that digital technology use is associated with better cognitive aging outcomes, rather than harm. 

The researchers' study supported the "technological reserve" hypothesis, finding that digital technologies can promote behaviors that preserve cognition. In fact, their study revealed that digital technology use correlates with a 58% lower risk of cognitive impairment. This pattern of cognitive protection persisted when the researchers controlled for socioeconomic status, education, age, gender, baseline cognitive ability, social support, overall health, and engagement with mental activities like reading that might have explained the findings. 

Increase in problem-solving skills

Scullin said that for some, these findings are surprising as technology use is often associated with being sedentary both physically and mentally. However, for the current generation of older adults who were introduced to the first technological advancements – computers, the Internet and smartphones – past their childhood, using technology is cognitively challenging because it is everchanging. 

"One of the first things that middle-age and older adults were saying is that 'I'm so frustrated by this computer. This is hard to learn.' That's actually a reflection of the cognitive challenge, which may be beneficial for the brain even if it doesn't feel great in the moment." Scullin said. 

Related Stories

Technology requires constant adaption, he said, such as understanding new software updates, troubleshooting Internet loss or filtering out website ads. 

"If you're doing that for years and you're really engaging with it, even though you might experience frustration, that may be a sign of you exercising your brain," he said. 

Social connection

Technology also enables communication and engagement like never before, which can expand opportunities for connectivity. Video calls, emails and messaging apps help maintain social networks, especially for people who would not otherwise regularly see their family members. 

"Now you can connect with families across generations," Scullin said. "You not only can talk to them, you can see them. You can share pictures. You can exchange emails and it's all within a second or less. So that means there's a greater opportunity for decreasing loneliness."

Better social connectedness is a well-documented correlate of cognitive functioning in older adults, providing a link between decreased isolation from digital technologies and reduced risks of dementia. 

Impact of "digital scaffolding"

A dementia diagnosis is indicated in part when cognitive changes lead to a loss of independence with daily tasks. Tools such as digital reminders, GPS navigation and online banking allow older adults to remain independent despite cognitive difficulties through digital scaffolding.

According to the research article, this digital scaffold "facilitates better functional outcomes in older adults while general cognitive functioning declines." Technologies can serve as a compensatory support system to maintain general independence and reduce the risk of a dementia diagnosis even with the presence of some cognitive decline. 

"As clinical practice continues to move toward an individualized, precision-medicine approach, it will be necessary for the field to identify for whom and for how long, such digital scaffolding is effective," the researchers said.

Promoting healthy technology use

While Scullin recognizes the negative effects of technology, such as distracted driving or using technology over consistent face-to-face interaction, he also emphasizes how promoting a healthy use of digital tools in older adults is beneficial for their cognitive health. 

"If you have a parent or grandparent who's just staying away from technology, maybe revisit that. Could they learn to use photo, messaging, or calendar apps on a smartphone or tablet? Start simple and be very patient while they learn," he said.

Social media use is another highly debated topic in terms of cognitive effects. While he says it's hard to predict the cognitive effects of endlessly scrolling on TikTok, Scullin does argue that generating videos through creative cognition could be beneficial. In addition, he said that interacting with communities online can provide benefits by forming social connections.

"We could spend a long time talking about all the specific ways in which technology use can be bad. However, the net effect since the 1990s has been positive for overall cognition in older adults," he said.

Source:

Baylor University

Journal reference:

Benge, J. F., & Scullin, M. K. (2025). A meta-analysis of technology use and cognitive aging. Nature Human Behaviour. doi.org/10.1038/s41562-025-02159-9.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Shingles vaccination associated with reduction in probability of new dementia diagnosis
Advancing Adherent Cell Assays with SemaCyte® Technology
Machine learning models predict dementia risk among American Indian/Alaska Native adults
Cannabis use linked to increased dementia risk after emergency care
Study links low LDL-C levels to reduced risk of dementia
Study identifies 17 modifiable risk factors shared between stroke, dementia, and depression
Weight training shields the brain from dementia in older adults
Lower LDL cholesterol linked to reduced dementia risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
EAT-Lancet planetary diet shows no dementia risk, may protect against Alzheimer’s