Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital earns national recognition for patient care excellence

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mount Sinai Health SystemApr 16 2025

The Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital's cardiology faculty practice has received the 2024 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award® from Press Ganey, one of the nation's leading patient experience organizations.

The faculty practice is located at The Mount Sinai Hospital and has several physicians with top expertise in cardiovascular care. It is one of 10 heart centers across the country, and the only one in New York, to receive this prestigious award placing it on the leading edge of patient-centered care. This faculty practice includes physicians who see patients for general cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology, heart failure, valvular heart disease, women's heart disease, adult congenital heart disease, vascular medicine, and cardiovascular genetics. This same faculty practice received the 2023 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award® from Press Ganey.

The Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations for achieving and maintaining consistently high levels of excellence in patient experience. Winners are identified based on performance for three full years of data, from April 2021 to March 2024, for patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement, or clinical quality performance.

This award further demonstrates our commitment to serving our patients and providing a seamless experience."

Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, President of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital

Related Stories

"Mount Sinai raises the bar for cardiovascular care to redefine the health care experience," says Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, MBA, FACC, FAHA, FESC, MSCAI, Director of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. As a winner of the Press Ganey Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital has ranked in the top 5 percent of health care providers in delivering patient experience over a minimum of three years. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

Source:

Mount Sinai Health System

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cannabis use linked to increased dementia risk after emergency care
Sleep fragmentation in diabetes triggers lasting liver damage and cardiovascular risk
Early combination treatment can prevent heart attacks and save lives
Congenital heart surgery in children remained safe during the COVID-19 pandemic
Diet and exercise habits in your 60s linked to lower fracture and heart death risk
Heart valve abnormality raises long term risk of dangerous arrhythmias
Hospital addiction consultation service boosts treatment initiation for opioid use disorder
Study finds connection between hearing impairment and heart failure risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Fish swim bladder hydrogel shows promise in heart repair