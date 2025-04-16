Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital earns national recognition for patient care excellence

The Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital's cardiology faculty practice has received the 2024 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award® from Press Ganey, one of the nation's leading patient experience organizations.

The faculty practice is located at The Mount Sinai Hospital and has several physicians with top expertise in cardiovascular care. It is one of 10 heart centers across the country, and the only one in New York, to receive this prestigious award placing it on the leading edge of patient-centered care. This faculty practice includes physicians who see patients for general cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology, heart failure, valvular heart disease, women's heart disease, adult congenital heart disease, vascular medicine, and cardiovascular genetics. This same faculty practice received the 2023 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award® from Press Ganey.

The Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations for achieving and maintaining consistently high levels of excellence in patient experience. Winners are identified based on performance for three full years of data, from April 2021 to March 2024, for patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement, or clinical quality performance.

This award further demonstrates our commitment to serving our patients and providing a seamless experience." Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, President of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital

"Mount Sinai raises the bar for cardiovascular care to redefine the health care experience," says Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, MBA, FACC, FAHA, FESC, MSCAI, Director of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. As a winner of the Press Ganey Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital has ranked in the top 5 percent of health care providers in delivering patient experience over a minimum of three years. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.