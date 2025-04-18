Targeting PGM3 offers new hope against deadly brain tumor

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ohio State University Wexner Medical CenterApr 18 2025

Researchers have found that targeting an enzyme called PGM3 can help stop the growth of glioblastoma, the most dangerous type of brain tumor.

This enzyme plays a vital role in the hexosamine synthesis pathway, which is involved in the processes of protein and lipid glycosylation that allow tumors to rapidly grow. Lipid glycosylation is a process where sugar molecules attach to fats (lipids) in the body.

Researchers with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James and Richard J. Solove Research Institute believe that targeting PGM3 can reduce tumor growth and eliminate glioblastoma cells.

This research is important because it has found a new target called PGM3. Blocking the PGM3 enzyme can break the connection between sugar and fat creation in cells, which helps stop tumors from growing. By targeting this enzyme, we can develop more effective treatments for glioblastoma, a brain tumor with very few effective treatment options."

Deliang Guo, PhD, study lead author, the founding director of the Center for Cancer Metabolism

Glioblastoma is a fast-growing brain tumor that develops from glial cells in the brain. An estimated 15,000 people each year are diagnosed with this lethal brain tumor, according to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

The study highlights a promising new approach to fight glioblastoma, giving hope for future advancements in cancer treatment, said Guo, who also is the Urban and Shelly Meyer Professor of Cancer Research with the OSUCCC – James Translational Therapeutics Program and a professor of Department of Radiation Oncology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Related Stories

Study findings are published online in the journal Science Advances.

"Glioblastoma is the most lethal primary brain tumor, with a median survival of only 12-16 months from diagnosis despite extensive treatments," said Huali Su, PhD, the first author of the paper, and a researcher with the Department of Radiation Oncology and Center for Cancer Metabolism at OSUCCC-James. "New molecular targets for glioblastoma are urgently needed."

The research team included scientists from France, along with the University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Irvine and University of Louisville.

This work was supported by grants from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and National Cancer Institute, along with funds from OSUCCC-James, the Urban and Shelly Meyer Foundation.

Source:

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Journal reference:

Su, H., et al. (2025). Targeting PGM3 abolishes SREBP-1 activation-hexosamine synthesis feedback regulation to effectively suppress brain tumor growth. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adq0334.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI-powered digital twin of mouse visual cortex
New study examines how obesity alters brain's reward circuits
Scientists identify critical enzymes for astrocytic GABA production in Alzheimer’s disease
Epigenetic discovery offers hope for reducing addiction relapse
Low vitamin K intake may adversely affect cognition as people get older
Sleep enhances memory for life events over the long term
USC researchers reveal brain activity behind post stroke urinary incontinence
Study identifies brain area linked to social behavior and altruism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Innovative research offers hope for veterans with brain trauma