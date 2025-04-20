Exploring citrullination as a key regulator of gene expression and disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdApr 20 2025

Citrullination, a transformative protein post-translational modification, is gaining recognition for its wide-ranging impact on cellular function and human disease. This process, driven by the enzyme family known as peptidyl arginine deiminases (PADs), converts the amino acid arginine into citrulline, neutralizing its charge and fundamentally altering protein structure and behavior.

Among its most significant effects is the modification of both histone and non-histone proteins, influencing critical pathways such as gene transcription, chromatin remodeling, cell signaling, and immune modulation. In particular, PAD2 and PAD4 have emerged as pivotal players in epigenetic regulation, affecting transcriptional activity by directly modifying histone tails or interacting with transcription factors and co-activators.

Through the citrullination of histones, these enzymes facilitate chromatin relaxation, enabling access for RNA polymerase II and transcriptional machinery to initiate gene expression. On the other hand, PADs also exhibit repressive functions by interfering with arginine methylation, demonstrating complex crosstalk with other modifications such as acetylation and phosphorylation. This multifaceted interaction allows for fine-tuned regulation of gene networks in both healthy and pathological states.

Citrullination has far-reaching implications across various physiological systems. It is crucial in maintaining skin integrity, regulating neuronal development, and guiding immune responses. Disruptions in PAD activity or expression are closely linked to conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and a spectrum of cancers. The unique role of PADs in modifying key signaling proteins and regulatory complexes positions them as strategic targets in disease treatment and drug development.

Therapeutic interest in PADs has led to the discovery of both reversible and irreversible inhibitors, such as Cl-amidine, BB-Cl-amidine, and chloroacetamidine, which have demonstrated promising effects in preclinical models. These agents work by suppressing PAD activity and, consequently, modulating gene expression and inflammatory pathways.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Zhang, X., et al. (2025). Citrullination in health and disease: From physiological function to gene regulation. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101355.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Reprogramming the colon could be a therapeutic strategy for short bowel syndrome
Scientists uncover rare gene variants that help people live past 100
Cell-by-cell analysis reveals brain changes in Tourette syndrome
Breakthrough DNA delivery system could revolutionize chronic disease treatment
New study connects parasitic disease to genetic changes in the cervical lining
Blood test for tumor DNA may predict melanoma recurrence
Breakthrough study links NSD2 gene to plasma cell identity in myeloma
Researchers identify key gene linked to heroin addiction

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New STITCHR tool offers a promising step forward for gene therapy