Teen depression may offer better treatment opportunities with flexible symptoms

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of EdinburghApr 29 2025

Depression in young teens could be easier to treat than in adulthood due to the symptoms being more flexible and not yet ingrained, a study shows.

Researchers found that interactions between depressive symptoms – like sadness, fatigue and a lack of interest – are less predictable in teens but become more fixed in adults, which can lead to persistent depression.

The findings highlight the importance of targeting depression at an early age, when symptoms are still changing, experts say.

Depression is a complex condition, characterised by a range of connected symptoms. Current interventions treat overall depression severity and do not consider how symptoms interact and evolve over time.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh analysed data from more than 35,000 young people to capture how depression symptoms interact throughout adolescence. The study borrowed and applied an understanding of how temperature affects matter from physics.

As temperature rises, particles move more freely and the system becomes less stable, which can be seen as matter changes from solid to liquid to gas.

The research team applied this idea to depression symptoms, using network analysis where symptoms are connected like nodes in a web. From this, they calculated the 'network temperature' to capture how fixed or flexible symptom patterns are.

Symptom patterns become more stable across adolescence, with individuals more likely to be persistently depressed or experience no depressive symptoms, while symptoms fluctuate at younger ages.

Experts say the variability seen in teen depression is likely to be influenced by three main factors: puberty and hormones; ongoing brain development; and social and environmental influences.

Related Stories

Researchers also found that among teenagers, depression symptoms stabilise faster in boys than girls, leaving less time for risk or protective factors to have an effect. Symptoms in teenage girls continue to fluctuate over a longer period.

Targeted support for young teenagers while symptoms are flexible and more responsive to treatment could help to prevent persistent depression into adulthood, the research team says.

The findings could also help to explain why some adults - with stable symptoms which are unable to change - experience depression that is resistant to treatment. But experts say further research is needed to explore the theory.

The study, funded by the Medical Research Council and Wellcome Trust, is published in the journal Nature Mental Health: https://www.nature.com/articles/s44220-025-00415-5 [URL will become active after embargo lifts].

The research team included scientists from the University of Strathclyde, University College London, Karolinska Institute, and the National University of Singapore.

Poppy Grimes, study lead and PhD student from the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences, said: "What's exciting about this study is the introduction of novel approach to capture how depression symptoms interact and evolve over time, offering a fresh lens for understanding mental health in young people. It's surprising to see how symptom patterns shift so significantly during early adolescence, highlighting the importance of timing for personalised, age-appropriate care. This insight could extend to other conditions like anxiety and help pinpoint critical intervention windows, especially during puberty."

Source:

University of Edinburgh

Journal reference:

Grimes, P. Z., et al. (2025). Network temperature as a metric of stability in depression symptoms across adolescence. Nature Mental Health. doi.org/10.1038/s44220-025-00415-5.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Noninvasive brain modulation using sound waves shows promise for depression and anxiety
Anxiety and depression in children increased steadily from 2016 to 2022
GLP1 agonists linked to depression risk in new genetic study
Discrimination exposure found to raise anxiety, depression risks among racial and ethnic groups
Study identifies 17 modifiable risk factors shared between stroke, dementia, and depression
Excessive screen time linked to poor sleep and increased depression in teens
Nature based activities improve mental health in just twelve weeks
Eating ultra-processed food daily increases depression risk in older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Hormonal contraceptives linked to higher postpartum depression risk