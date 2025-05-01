Exploring the relationship between mitochondrial quality control mechanisms and atherosclerosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdMay 1 2025

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Mitochondrial quality control (MQC) mechanisms - including biogenesis, dynamics, mitophagy, proteostasis, the unfolded protein response, and mitochondrial-derived vesicles - play critical roles in the development of atherosclerosis. Dysregulation of these processes can lead to mitochondrial dysfunction, and subsequently the initiation of a pathological cascade characterized by oxidative stress, chronic inflammation, and the accumulation of lipids within arterial walls. Specifically, ROS overproduction and redox state imbalance are key molecular aspects that exacerbate mitochondrial damage, and create a self-perpetuating cycle of cellular injury and disease progression.

Emerging therapeutic strategies targeting the modulation of MQC have promise in attenuating atherosclerotic progression by restoring mitochondrial biogenesis, restoring the balance of fusion and fission dynamics, enhancing the clearance of damaged mitochondria, and improving protein homeostasis. Advancing understanding of the molecular regulators and protein interaction networks within MQC pathways might facilitate the development of precision-targeted therapies. However, substantial challenges persist in translating these insights into clinical applications.

This review explores the relationship between MQC mechanisms and atherosclerosis, focusing on the associated pathways and potential avenues for therapeutic intervention.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Alsalman, Z. M., et al. (2025). Roles of Mitochondrial Quality Control in the Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/cvia.2025.0013.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Olpasiran significantly lowers "bad cholesterol" linked to cardiovascular risk
One shot to lower cholesterol for life? Scientists unlock a groundbreaking gene therapy
TikTok fuels ADHD self-diagnosis with misleading content, study shows
Atherosclerosis detection in lung cancer patients through CT scans
DT-109 shows promise in treating atherosclerosis and liver disease
KLX mitigates atherosclerotic progression by preventing EndMT
Long-term NSAID use may lower dementia risk
New scoring system predicts stroke risk and reduces need for surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Intermittent fasting cuts heart attack risk by preventing dangerous blood clots