Boosting glucose metabolism in glial cells reduces neurodegeneration in fruit flies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tokyo Metropolitan UniversityMay 5 2025

Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that impaired glucose metabolism in glial cells, a type of cell in our nervous system, plays a key role in the degeneration caused by Alzheimer's disease. Using fruit fly retinas, they showed that promoting glucose metabolism in glial cells with tau protein build-up, like in Alzheimer's patients, helps relieve inflammation and photoreceptor degeneration. Their findings present an exciting new therapeutic target for treating neurodegenerative conditions.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the world's leading cause of dementia among older people and continues to have a devastating impact on people's quality of life. Scientists are working against the clock to unravel the vast network of mechanisms by which AD affects our nervous system. We know, for example, that AD is characterized by a build-up of tau protein inside cells, but the ways in which this leads to neurodegeneration are not yet fully understood.

A team led by Professor Kanae Ando of Tokyo Metropolitan University have turned their attention to how tau protein build-up affects glial cells, non-neuronal cells in our central nervous system that help support, feed, and protect neurons. Importantly, the ways in which glial cells work have a lot do with what happens in AD patients. For example, glial cells are known to clear away abnormal build-up of protein, accompanied by an inflammatory response; neuroinflammation is a core pathology of AD. They play an important role in helping neurons stay fueled by metabolizing glucose; a drastic drop in brain glucose metabolism is another feature of AD patients. However, the relationship between changes to glial cell glucose metabolism and tau protein build-up was not known.

Using Drosophila fruit flies as a model, firstly the team showed that flies modified to have a tau-protein build-up in the retina showed neurodegeneration, swelling in nearby regions, and the formation of abnormal inclusions. They were able to show that the latter of these was caused by glial cells being abnormally active. To explore how this related to its glucose metabolism, they were able to use genetic modification techniques to express more of a glucose transporting protein (GLUT) in glial cells. Amazingly, this led to suppression of neurodegeneration and less inflammation, even though it did not lead to changes to tau protein build-up. This shows that tau-protein build-up causes glial cells to suffer from a significant drop in glucose metabolism.

Related Stories

The team propose that glial glucose metabolism might be a new target for novel therapies for neurodegenerative conditions. Diseases like Parkinson's, for example, are also characterized by neuroinflammation. Any advances which might cure, prevent, or even slow down the onset of any of these conditions promise to have a game-changing impact on human society.

This work was supported by a JSPS Grant-in-Aid for JSPS Research Fellows 18J21936, the Takeda Science Foundation, a research award from the Japan Foundation for Aging and Health, NIG-JOINT [25A2019], a Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research on Challenging Research (Exploratory) [JSPS KAKENHI Grant number 19K21593], a Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research (B) [24K02860], a research grant from the National Institute of Aging/National Institutes of Health [RF1AG071557], and the TMU Strategic Research Fund.

Source:

Tokyo Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Oka, M., et al. (2025). Glucose uptake in pigment glia suppresses tau-induced inflammation and photoreceptor degeneration in DrosophilaDisease Models & Mechanisms. doi.org/10.1242/dmm.052057.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Better sleep, BMI, and glucose control lower female infertility odds
Black coffee improves insulin sensitivity in women, study finds
Gut microbes and metabolites reveal how lifestyle changes help prevent type 2 diabetes
GLP-1 agonists may reshape the gut microbiome
Diabetes drugs GLP-1RA and SGLT2i lower dementia risk in older adults, study finds
Smoothies with seeds may improve glycemic control, study shows
Hormone therapy boosts heart health markers but raises some risks
High fructose diets impair brain function and appetite control, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities