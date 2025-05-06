Wearable X-ray technology makes respiratory scans more comfortable for young children

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of QueenslandMay 6 2025

Light conversion technology developed by University of Queensland researchers will be used for wearable X-ray devices that make respiratory scans more comfortable for young children.

Associate Professor Jingwei Hou from UQ's School of Chemical Engineering has been awarded a $1.6 million Investigator grant from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to produce a flexible, glass-based X-ray imaging detector that can be worn in a hoodie or blanket to provide a quick and accurate picture of a child's lungs.

Dr. Hou said the project was inspired by the thought of his own young children being distressed by a noisy MRI machine and potentially having to be sedated or restrained in order to obtain an accurate scan.

Staying still during a lengthy scan under a big machine isn't easy for adults, let alone young, overwhelmed children who are already unwell and distressed in an unfamiliar and daunting clinical environment. 

Unfortunately this often means sedation or general anaesthesia is required to keep children still so the scan is accurate, which introduces additional risks and complexities.''

Dr. Jingwei Hou, Associate Professor from UQ's School of Chemical Engineering 

Dr. Hou said scanning was a crucial process in the treatment of conditions such as respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), and chronic lung disease, which are among the most critical health issues faced by premature babies, infants and children under 5 - particularly First Nations children.

But he said current X-ray technology merely captures a flat projection of a 3D object, meaning numerous scans from different angles are required to render computed tomography (CT) results, potentially leading to high radiation exposure.

To solve the issue, Dr Hou will adapt his patented quantum dot hybrid glass technology into thin film strips that that conform to the contour and movement of a child's body and can be worn like a favourite blanket or jumper.

Related Stories

"My quantum dot technology makes use of a family of materials known for their unparalleled light conversion and emission efficiency," Dr Hou said.

"By assembling these materials into thin, flexible X-ray detectors I can create a wearable X-ray detector that is both comfortable while still providing high-resolution imaging of lung structure."

An ARC Future Fellow, Dr Hou said the project has potential to be adapted for a range of medical imaging applications, including other paediatric conditions and adult diseases where rapid, high-resolution imaging was critical.

However the most pressing issue in his mind is to ease the discomfort and stress faced by young children during an already difficult time.

"As a father, it is not nice to think of my children going through an uncomfortable scanning process that could involve sedating or restraining them," Dr. Hou said.

"For a while I have thought there has to be a better way of doing this, and now I think we've found it."

Dr. Hou's Investigator grant covers salaries and costs for 5 years of research and testing, after which it is hoped the system will be ready for clinical trials.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Parental or caregiver alcohol use tied to increased child maltreatment
Children with chronic conditions face higher RSV hospitalization risk
Children born with congenital syphilis face higher risk of hospitalization
MED13L Foundation funds groundbreaking study at Boston Children's Hospital
UCLA launches trial of wearable ADHD therapy for children exposed to alcohol in the womb
MASLD in children linked to increased mortality and chronic complications
Rethinking inclusive education for children with severe illnesses
Children’s mattresses expose sleepers to hidden chemical risks, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Maternal childhood trauma linked to rapid weight gain in baby boys