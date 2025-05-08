KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Cutting Medicaid is hard — even for the GOP

The host

After narrowly passing a budget resolution this spring foreshadowing major Medicaid cuts, Republicans in Congress are having trouble agreeing on specific ways to save billions of dollars from a pool of funding that pays for the program without cutting benefits on which millions of Americans rely. Moderates resist changes they say would harm their constituents, while fiscal conservatives say they won't vote for smaller cuts than those called for in the budget resolution. The fate of President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" containing renewed tax cuts and boosted immigration enforcement could hang on a Medicaid deal.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration surprised those on both sides of the abortion debate by agreeing with the Biden administration that a Texas case challenging the FDA's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone should be dropped. It's clear the administration's request is purely technical, though, and has no bearing on whether officials plan to protect the abortion pill's availability.

This week's panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Maya Goldman of Axios, and Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call.

Among the takeaways from this week's episode:

Congressional Republicans are making halting progress on negotiations over government spending cuts. As hard-line House conservatives push for deeper cuts to the Medicaid program, their GOP colleagues representing districts that heavily depend on Medicaid coverage are pushing back. House Republican leaders are eying a Memorial Day deadline, and key committees are scheduled to review the legislation next week — but first, Republicans need to agree on what that legislation says.

Trump withdrew his nomination of Janette Nesheiwat for U.S. surgeon general amid accusations she misrepresented her academic credentials and criticism from the far right. In her place, he nominated Casey Means, a physician who is an ally of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s and a prominent advocate of the "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

The pharmaceutical industry is on alert as Trump prepares to sign an executive order directing agencies to look into "most-favored-nation" pricing, a policy that would set U.S. drug prices to the lowest level paid by similar countries. The president explored that policy during his first administration, and the drug industry sued to stop it. Drugmakers are already on edge over Trump's plan to impose tariffs on drugs and their ingredients.

And Kennedy is scheduled to appear before the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee next week. The hearing would be the first time the secretary of Health and Human Services has appeared before the HELP Committee since his confirmation hearings — and all eyes are on the committee's GOP chairman, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who expressed deep concerns at the time, including about Kennedy's stances on vaccines.

Also this week, Rovner interviews KFF Health News' Lauren Sausser, who co-reported and co-wrote the latest KFF Health News' "Bill of the Month" installment, about an unexpected bill for what seemed like preventive care. If you have an outrageous, baffling, or infuriating medical bill you'd like to share with us, you can do that here.

Also mentioned in this week's podcast:

