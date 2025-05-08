Talking therapy by GPs eases PTSD symptoms after critical illness

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BMJ GroupMay 8 2025

A brief spell of talking therapy with a general practitioner reduces symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for survivors of critical illness, finds a trial from Germany published by The BMJ today.

The effects of this brief psychological intervention were modest, but may help to bridge long waiting times between discharge from an intensive care unit (ICU) and access to specialist mental health services, say the researchers.

Around one in five patients experience PTSD symptoms after intensive care. Most aftercare is provided in general practice as access to mental health services is often limited with long waiting lists, but structured interventions for PTSD symptoms in primary care have been largely absent.

To address this gap, researchers set out to test the effect of a brief GP-led narrative exposure intervention tailored for people discharged from intensive care.

The trial involved 319 adults (average age 58; 61% men) at general practices across Germany who received either three structured GP consultations and eight follow-up nurse interactions targeting PTSD symptoms (intervention group), or improved usual care (control group).

The main outcome was the severity of PTSD symptoms at six months, measured using the post-traumatic diagnostic scale (PDS-5, range 0-80, higher scores indicating more severe symptoms). The predefined minimal clinically important difference was six points.

At the start of the trial, the average PDS-5 score was 30.6 in both groups. At six months, the average PDS-5 score declined by 6.2 points in the intervention group compared with 1.5 points in the control group (a difference of 4.7 points). By 12 months, the average PDS-5 score had declined by 7.9 points in the intervention group compared with 2.5 points in the control group (a difference of 5.4 points).

These results are below the minimal clinically important six point difference, but the researchers say this may be related to the brief and low intensity nature of the intervention, which limits a substantial symptom reduction.

Related Stories

Improvements in other outcomes such as depression, disability, and quality of life, highlight the broader impact of reducing PTSD symptoms on patient wellbeing, they add.

They acknowledge several limitations, such as excluding people with severe PTSD symptoms and providing only brief training for GPs, and they can't rule out the possibility that other unmeasured factors may have influenced their results.

However, they say "given the prevalence of PTSD symptoms following critical illness, and the long waiting lists for mental health specialists service, the intervention may be feasible and beneficial for general practice."

This trial "represents an important advance in trauma informed primary care interventions, bridging acute care and long term psychological support," write researchers in a linked editorial. 

While not a replacement for specialised psychiatric treatment, they say such models offer a pragmatic strategy to reduce the psychological burden of critical illness, especially in healthcare systems facing limited specialist resources.

As research continues, the challenge will be to refine these early interventions without diluting their therapeutic effectiveness, while future research "should focus on refining content of therapy, optimizing delivery of care, and ensuring broad integration across healthcare systems," they conclude.

Source:

BMJ Group

Journal reference:

Gensichen, J., et al. (2025). Effects of a general practitioner-led brief narrative exposure intervention on symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after intensive care (PICTURE): multicentre, observer blind, randomised controlled trial. BMJ. doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2024-082092.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals insights into mental health of healthcare providers in Ecuador during COVID-19
Why your heart works harder at night after a few drinks, according to new research
What’s missing in plant-based nutrition research? A new review explains
COVID-19 restrictions linked to better birth timing but worse mental health
Mental health diagnoses rise sharply among publicly insured children
Genetic susceptibility to schizophrenia associated with thinner retinas
Mental health disorders tied to growing number of cannabis-related hospital visits
Psychotherapy gains ground in outpatient mental health care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Processed blueberry bars provide polyphenols as effectively as raw fruit, research reveals