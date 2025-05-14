New app connects dentists to patients' medical histories

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Regenstrief InstituteMay 14 2025

Most dental offices are independent practices and often don't have access to a patient's medical history. For providing dental care, it is critical that dentists have up-to-date medical and medication histories of their patients to reduce risk during procedures and ensure the success of the treatment.

Thankam Thyvalikakath, DMD, MDS, PhD, professor and associate dean of dental informatics and digital health at the IU Indianapolis School of Dentistry and research scientist at the Regenstrief Institute, and Shuning Li, PhD, M.S., M.S., an assistant research scientist at the IU Indianapolis School of Dentistry, have developed an app, in collaboration with the technical staff at the Regenstrief Institute, that connects dentists and medical providers to health information exchanges to access a patient's medical history in a timely manner.

Typically, for each dental visit, the patient must fill out a form to update dentists regarding their latest medical history. However, it can be difficult and time-consuming for patients to recall their medical information when starting from a blank page.

There are outside factors that can negatively impact dental care, whether that's allergies, respiratory problems, or medications. Our app provides this relevant medical history, so patients don't have to remember their history each visit and so dentists don't have to comb through the patient's extensive medical records for pertinent information."

Dr. Thankam Thyvalikakath, DMD, MDS, PhD, professor and associate dean of dental informatics and digital health, IU Indianapolis School of Dentistry and research scientist, Regenstrief Institute

"The app is intended for anyone to use, whether it's the patient, a small dental practice, or other medical providers," Dr. Li said. "In providing real-time information access, the app facilitates direct communication between dental clinicians and patients, enhancing care coordination and patient outcomes."

Dr. Thyvalikakath and Dr. Li received a National Institutes of Health grant to develop the app further and have partnered with the IU Innovation and Commercialization Office to disclose the technology and are currently exploring the best way to pilot the app in dental practices.

Source:

Regenstrief Institute

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study highlights the need for more diversity in vaginal microbiome research
Why your heart works harder at night after a few drinks, according to new research
Carbs aren’t the hunger culprit: New research overturns belief that glycemic index drives overeating
Processed blueberry bars provide polyphenols as effectively as raw fruit, research reveals
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches safer, Next-Generation Basophil Activation Test to improve, expedite allergy research
Why do some people need supplements and others don’t? New review explains
Could tea during pregnancy give your baby a brain boost? Research says yes
Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research