Multiple senses stimulate a critical brain region linked to consciousness

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Yale UniversityMay 15 2025

Humans perceive and navigate the world around us with the help of our five senses: sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell. And while scientists have long known that these different senses activate different parts of the brain, a new Yale-led study indicates that multiple senses all stimulate a critical region deep in the brain that controls consciousness.

The study, published May 15 in the journal NeuroImage, sheds new light on how sensory perception works in the brain and may fuel the development of therapies to treat disorders involving attention, arousal, and consciousness

In the study, a research team led by Yale's Aya Khalaf focused on the workings of subcortical arousal systems, brain structure networks that play a crucial role in regulating sleep-wake states. Previous studies on patients with disorders of consciousness - such as coma or epilepsy - have confirmed the influence of these systems on states of consciousness.

But prior research has been largely limited to tracking individual senses. For the new study, researchers asked if stimuli from multiple senses share the same subcortical arousal networks. They also looked at how shifts in a subject's attention might affect these networks.

For the study, researchers analyzed fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) datasets collected from 1,561 healthy adult participants as they performed 11 different tasks using four senses: vision, audition, taste, and touch.

They made two important discoveries: that sensory input does make use of shared subcortical systems and, more surprisingly, that all input - regardless of which sense delivered the signal - stimulates activity in two deep brain regions, the midbrain reticular formation and the central thalamus, when a subject is sharply focused on the senses.

The key to stimulating the critical central brain regions, they found, were the sudden shifts in attention demanded by the tasks.

We were expecting to find activity on shared networks, but when we saw all the senses light up the same central brain regions while a test subject was focusing, it was really astonishing."

Aya Khalaf, postdoctoral associate in neurology at Yale School of Medicine and lead author of the study

The discovery highlighted how key these central brain regions are in regulating not only disorders of consciousness, but also conditions that impact attention and focus, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. This finding could lead to better targeted medications and brain stimulation techniques for patients.

"This has also given us insights into how things work normally in the brain," said senior author Hal Blumenfeld, the Mark Loughridge and Michele Williams Professor of Neurology who is also a professor in neuroscience and neurosurgery and director of the Yale Clinical Neuroscience Imaging Center. "It's really a step forward in our understanding of awareness and consciousness."

Related Stories

Looking across senses, this is the first time researchers have seen a result like this, said Khalaf, who is also part of Blumenfeld's lab.

"It tells us how important this brain region is and what it could mean in efforts to restore consciousness," she said. 

Other authors include Erick Lopez, a former undergraduate researcher in Blumenfeld's lab, and collaborators from Harvard Medical School.

This research was supported in part by funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Source:

Yale University

Journal reference:

Khalaf, A., et al. (2025). Shared subcortical arousal systems across sensory modalities during transient modulation of attention. NeuroImage. doi.org/10.1016/j.neuroimage.2025.121224.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Large language models help predict epileptogenic zones for surgery
AI identifies brain cell types through electrical signatures
CAR-T cell therapy linked to brain fog in cancer patients
New AI approach helps detect silent atrial fibrillation in stroke victims
New brain imaging method shows promise for early diagnosis of Parkinson's disease
New insights into how the brain creates a unified visual experience
Discovery of second learning system in the brain sheds light on habit formation
Advanced microscopy reveals how hormonal fluctuations shape the brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Obesity in teens alters brain regions tied to memory and emotion