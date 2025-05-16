New auditory brainstem implant shows promise for patients with Neurofibromatosis type 2

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass Eye and EarMay 16 2025

A new study co-led by Mass General Brigham researchers points to a promising new type of auditory brainstem implant (ABI) that could benefit people who are deaf due to Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) and other severe inner ear abnormalities that prevent them from receiving cochlear implants. With further tests and trials, researchers hope it will provide a more effective treatment alternative than what is currently used.

In the new research, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, scientists at Mass Eye and Ear, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, collaborated with scientists at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Geneva, Switzerland, to report on a new class of soft, flexible ABIs that were designed to address the limitations of those currently used. These implants bypass damaged auditory structures and directly stimulate the brainstem's sound-processing region to restore auditory function.

The new ABI was borne out of a decade-long collaboration between Mass Eye and Ear and EPFL scientists. It features an elastic, multilayer construct that includes ultra-thin platinum electrodes and silicone, a novel design that allows it to conform closely to the brainstem's curved surface.

Conventional ABIs that are sometimes used in patients with NF2 rely on stiff electrodes that struggle to conform to the curved surface of the cochlear nucleus in the brainstem. That limits their effectiveness to modest benefits, typically providing only basic sound awareness to aid lip reading. The design can also cause side effects like discomfort that discourages long-term use.

The novel, soft electrode design was developed using advanced thin-film processing techniques, allowing for closer contact and more precise stimulation. In preclinical tests conducted in Switzerland, two macaques received the implants and underwent several months of behavioral testing. Results showed the animals could consistently distinguish between different patterns of stimulation - which indicated high-resolution auditory perception, a promising sign for eventual human use.

While cochlear implants are life-changing for many, there remains a group of patients for whom current technology falls short. Our research lays the groundwork for a future auditory brainstem implant that could improve hearing outcomes and reduce side effects in patients who are deaf and do not benefit from the cochlear implant." 

Daniel J. Lee, MD, FACS, study co-senior author, Ansin Foundation Chair in Otolaryngology at Mass Eye and Ear

Source:

Mass Eye and Ear

Journal reference:

Trouillet, A., et al. (2025). High-resolution prosthetic hearing with a soft auditory brainstem implant in macaques. Nature Biomedical Engineering. doi.org/10.1038/s41551-025-01378-9.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds early signs of dry eye in most young adults
How Fluidics is Powering Modern Healthcare and Medical Device Innovation
What’s missing in plant-based nutrition research? A new review explains
How urine caffeine levels may help detect diabetic eye damage early
Low blood sugar linked to retinal damage in diabetic eye disease
Eye contact may not be a definitive marker of autism, study shows
Why your heart works harder at night after a few drinks, according to new research
Study reveals insights into mental health of healthcare providers in Ecuador during COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New liver directed treatment improves outcomes for rare eye cancer