Catalpol shows neuroprotective effects across multiple neurologic conditions

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Neurologic disorders are the leading cause of illness and disability as a result of increased life expectancy and global population aging, highlighting the urgent need and great challenge for discovering neuroprotective agents with better efficacy and minimal side-effects.

Catalpol, an iridoid glycoside derived from Rehmanniae Radix, has therapeutic potential in neurologic diseases due to its diverse biological activities. This review summarizes the research advances and therapeutic potential of catalpol for a wide range of neurologic disorders, including depression, cognitive impairment, stroke, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

A comprehensive discussion of experimental models used, dosages, duration of treatment, and mechanisms involved is provided. The common mechanisms underlying the neuroprotective effects of catalpol on these neurologic disorders are closely related to antioxidant, anti-neuroinflammatory, and anti-apoptotic properties, as well as the capacity to promote neuroplasticity and neurogenesis.

Despite the promising results from experimental studies, there are still challenges to be addressed, such as identifying direct binding targets, assessing toxicologic effects, and understanding pharmacokinetics. Furthermore, well-designed and controlled clinical trials should be conducted to validate the efficacy and safety for treating various neurologic conditions. This review provides compelling evidence supporting catalpol as a promising natural neuroprotective agent.