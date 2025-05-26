WHO and African Union renew agreement to strengthen health in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union (AU) Commission renewed their longstanding strategic partnership today with the signing of an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva. This renewed agreement reaffirms the joint commitment to advancing health security, universal health coverage, and sustainable development across the African continent at a time of unprecedented financial challenges in the global health landscape.

It further underscores the African Union's leadership in fostering collective action, inclusive partnerships, and regional resilience, and positions the Department of Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development of the AU Commission at the heart of the continent's health policy implementation efforts.

The agreement was signed by Her Excellency Ambassador Amma Adomaa Twum-Amoah, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, on behalf of His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. It marks a defining moment for primary health care and universal health coverage.

Commissioner Twum-Amoah emphasized the strategic importance of the agreement and the AU's leadership in shaping Africa's health landscape:

"This Agreement marks a new chapter in AU–WHO cooperation. By working together more closely, we can better respond to the health needs of our populations and ensure that no one is left behind. The African Union values WHO's central and leading role in global health and looks forward to deepening this strategic partnership in support of our shared goals. We need to move from budgeting for survival to planning for health sovereignty," she added.

Building on the foundation of the 2019 MoU, the renewed agreement streamlines and strengthens collaboration across all AU entities. It aligns efforts in support of Africa's health priorities and sets the stage for enhanced cooperation between WHO and the AU. It also reaffirms WHO's central technical and normative leadership role in global and regional health, and its commitment to supporting the AU and its institutions in achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

This renewed agreement comes at a critical time, as cuts to bilateral aid imperil the health of millions in Africa. It reflects our determination to translate our partnership into tangible results for the people of Africa, and support countries to leave behind the era of aid dependency and transition to sustainable self-reliance. We are proud to stand with the African Union in driving forward the health priorities of the continent." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

The Memorandum outlines five key areas of collaboration:

health systems strengthening : including regulatory harmonization, support for local pharmaceutical manufacturing, traditional medicine, domestic health financing, workforce development, and digital health innovation;

: including regulatory harmonization, support for local pharmaceutical manufacturing, traditional medicine, domestic health financing, workforce development, and digital health innovation; reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child, and adolescent health (RMNCAH) : with continued support for the Campaign on Accelerated Reduction of Maternal Mortality in Africa (CARMMA Plus 2021–2030) and advancement of the reviewed Addis Ababa Declaration on Immunization (ADi);

: with continued support for the Campaign on Accelerated Reduction of Maternal Mortality in Africa (CARMMA Plus 2021–2030) and advancement of the reviewed Addis Ababa Declaration on Immunization (ADi); disease prevention and control : supporting the implementation of AU frameworks on communicable and noncommunicable diseases, including efforts to end AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria; eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs); and address the burden of viral hepatitis in line with WHO strategies;

: supporting the implementation of AU frameworks on communicable and noncommunicable diseases, including efforts to end AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria; eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs); and address the burden of viral hepatitis in line with WHO strategies; nutrition and food security : strengthening the nutrition agenda through implementation of the Africa Nutrition Strategy 2015–2025 and related WHO strategies; and

: strengthening the nutrition agenda through implementation of the Africa Nutrition Strategy 2015–2025 and related WHO strategies; and health in emergency settings: by strengthening joint responses to humanitarian crises, conflicts, and climate-related emergencies.

The timing of the renewed agreement is significant. It reflects the African Union's elevated voice in global health governance – bolstered by its G20 membership – and highlights WHO's ongoing key role as a trusted technical and operational partner.

The renewed MoU marks new momentum for regional and multilateral cooperation to address Africa's most pressing health challenges and deliver meaningful, lasting results on the continent.